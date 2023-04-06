Live Coin Watch unveils mobile app for Android users

Live Coin Watch, the leading live cryptocurrency prices and portfolio tracker, has released its popular mobile app for Android.

According to a press release the platform shared on Thursday, the Live Coin Watch app is now downloadable for free on Google Play. With this launch, the real-time crypto tracker is now available for users on both iOS and Android platforms.

Danny Buonocore, co-founder of Live Coin Watch, noted in a statement that the launch of the platform’s mobile app for Android is poised to benefit millions of new users. He added:

“Our goal has always been to offer the fastest and most comprehensive crypto analytics tools on the market, and we’re confident that Android users will be impressed by the app’s powerful features. The Live Coin Watch app provides a seamless user experience that we believe sets it apart.”

App allows users to track investments, organize watchlists or chat

Users can tap into the app to track their investment portfolio, with data-driven analytics accessible 24/7 and from anywhere. Live Coin Watch allows users to choose between simple and advanced tracking of cryptocurrency portfolios, with an easy to navigate interface making actions such as logging transaction details, tracking historical prices and calculating profit and loss (PnL) effortless.

Users can also use the app to organise their top cryptocurrencies via watchlists and track these in terms of other crypto prices. For example, a Live Coin Watch user can track bitcoin in terms of the price of another coin such as Dogecoin.

Live Coin Watch mobile app users also have access to a chat feature, which users can leverage to make direct conversations with other community members. Through the chat feature, app users can share asset prices, stories, seek information or note valuable insights from the investment experiences of other users.

Live Coin Watch app integrates RSS feeds for top crypto news sites

Apart from providing access to real-time data updates covering more than 23,000 cryptocurrency coins and tokens, the Live Coin Watch app now offers access to breaking news and other top stories in the crypto space. This is after the team integrated RSS feeds for crypto news from across the crypto ecosystem, including Invezz.

Other than breaking news, users now have real-time updates on key market trends, top regulatory events, and new crypto project launches. The integration offers another tool users can tap into as part of making informed investment decisions.