Amazon Bedrock: another titan just joined the AI race

Shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) are trading meaningfully up this morning after the tech behemoth launched “Bedrock”.

What is Amazon Bedrock?

The cloud service for generative artificial intelligence is expected to strengthen the multinational’s footing in AI. Discussing the launch with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin today, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said:

Most companies want to work off of a foundational model that’s big and great and have ability to customise it for their own purposes. That’s Bedrock. It’ll give access to large language models from Anthropic, Stability AI, AI21, and Amazon.

For now, AWS is beginning with a limited preview only and is yet to reveal the price of its Amazon Bedrock service. Amazon shares are now up roughly 20% for the year.

Code Whisperer is now free of charge

The announcement arrives less than a year after Amazon launched “Code Whisperer” – an app based on large language models that caters particularly to developers. According to CEO Jassy:

If you’re writing code, instead of having to write everything, you can just say what you want to do, and Code Whisperer will generate the code for you. That will substantially change developers’ productivity.

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq-listed firm said it will no longer charge a fee for developers to use that service and removed all usage restrictions as well.

In related news, CEO Jassy also expressed confidence in a letter to shareholders today that the company’s recent efforts to cut costs will pay off. Amazon revealed plans of cutting another 9,000 jobs last month (read more).