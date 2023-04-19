Crypto portfolio manager CoinStats announces major updates to investment app

CoinStats, a leading cryptocurrency portfolio manager and DeFi wallet app, has announced some major updates as it looks to streamline users’ portfolio tracking and asset management.

The portfolio tracker, which recently integrated with Invezz – a leading online investing and market news provider, revealed the app updates on Wednesday, noting that the new features will radically enhance users’ experiences around management of crypto investments.

An announcement detailing the upgrades indicates crypto enthusiasts leveraging the app’s features will now enjoy “a smoother, more personalized, and intuitive experience.”

New portfolio tracking experience to app users

Portfolio trackers and managers are becoming increasingly popular as crypto investing gains traction across the globe. CoinStats’ website says investors can use the app to manage all their crypto and DeFi portfolio in one place. The mobile portfolio app now comes with improved transaction navigation, as well as a streamlined visualization of users’ holdings.

With this revamped user interface, access to everything from NFTs, DeFi and transaction history has become easier and seamlessly manageable from one location. The app connects to all the leading platforms and wallets, including Binance, MetaMask and WalletConnect.

New CoinStats app features

CoinStats has also announced a number of big drops.

There’s a revamped crypto & NFT alerts system whose intuitive filters alert users to price changes, with a display for live pricing data.

Midas, an NFT discovery tool that Premium app users can leverage to “follow smart money,” is another of the huge additions to the app. Access to Midas will see one receive timely notifications on NFT collections that could be poised for growth. Users can leverage this tool to not only discover NFT collections, but also monitor them across primary and secondary markets.

The Apple Watch app has also been updated, with changes improving data syncing and updating. App users can also now add wallets to crypto watchlists via a new feature. This can be through an ENS domain or wallet address, with this available for all supported coins.

The updates are likely to be big news for the app’s growing user base. According to details on the CoinStats website, the app has over 1.2 million monthly active users and has tracked and managed over 500 million transactions. The app also supports crypto, DeFi, and NFT portfolio tracking and management across over 300 exchanges and wallets.