Where to buy PEPE token: It’s up 263% today

PEPE coin has taken the crypto market by storm today by registering a triple digits surge while the broader market experienced a deep correction.

At press time, the broader crypto market cap had dropped by about 3.20% as leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and BNB registered significant price drops.

What is PEPE token?

PEPE describes itself as memeable memecoin. It states on its official website that “the dogs have had their day, it’s time for Pepe to take reign.”

The token was launched with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced and it is fueled by pure memetic power.

Where to buy PEPE token

Is PEPE toke a good investment?

While cryptocurrencies have been known to give good returns, the crypto market is quite volatile and investing comes with risks especially when investing in a new crypto project like PEPE.

Also, according to the information on its website, PEPE is paying homage to “a meme we all love and recognize.” It has no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. It also does not have a formal team or roadmap.

PEPE price prediction

PEPE has been on a consistent price rise over the past seven days. Its price has risen by 519% over the last seven days.

That said, the meme coin could most likely drop a zero if it continues on the current bullish trend especially seeing that it has sustained the Bull Run against a bear crypto market.