Crypto price predictions: Nest Protocol, Jasmy, Suku

Bitcoin price approached the key resistance level at $30,000 as the First Republic Bank (FRC) concerns continued. The BTC/USD pair surged to 29,800, which was higher than last week’s low of 27,000. This rally has led to more upside for some other cryptocurrencies, including Tectonic (TONIC), Nest Protocol, Jasmy, and Suku.

Nest Protocol price prediction

Nest Protocol describes itself as the most important protocol afte Ethereum. It is a decentralized trading infrastructure that eliminates market makers and liquidity providers. It useless the Nest Oracle, Nest Assets, and Nest Craft to ensure efficient trading.

Nest price jumped sharply during the weekend as it reached a high of $0.03474. This rally happened after the exchange completed the attestation and onboarding of the Valid ID program.

It then plunged hard as the bullish momentum faded and as traders started taking profit. This is a common occurrence, especially among thinly-traded tokens. The token still remains slightly above the 25-period and 50-period moving averages while the MACD is doing a bearish crossover.

Therefore, the outlook of the Nest price is bearish for now. However, we can’t rule out a situation where it bounces back as it attempts to form a double-top pattern at least at $0.30 and as investors buy the dip.

Jasmy price prediction

Jasmy is a popular small-cap cryptocurrency that is often referred to as Japan’s Bitcoin. The token has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. This rally has seen it jump from a low of $0.0042 in March to a high of $0.0073. On the 4H chart, the token has also recovered from last week’s low of $0.0056 to ~0.07.

It has moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The token is also approaching the key resistance point at $0.0074. It also seems to be forming a cup and handle pattern, which is usually a bullish sign.

Therefore, Jasmy will likely continue rising as buyers approach the upper side of the cup at $0.0073. A move above that will bring the resistance at $0.0075 to view.

Suku price prediction

Suku is a small blockchain project that seeks to help grow the Web3 industry, in sub-sectors like games, metaverse, and communities. Its ecosystem include InfiniteWorld, CryptoDads. Chibi Inoz, and Crypto Monkz among others.

Suku price went parabolic on Sunday and then quickly pulled back in a clear sign of a pump and dump. It was trending in social media platforms like StockTwits and Twitter. It rose to a high of $0.081 and then dropped to the current $0.060. On the 4H chart, the token remains slightly above the 25-period moving average.

I suspect that the token will be a bit volatile in the coming days. Like many other highly illiquid tokens, I don’t recommend investing in Suku.