Sweat Economy unveils prize draw for exploring the Seven Wonders of the World

Sweat Economy has launched the Sweat Wanderer prize draw in the Sweat Wallet app to offer users a chance to spend an all-paid month exploring the Seven Wonders of the World.

In its press release, Sweat Economy says:

“Everyone wants to travel the world, right? Become the Sweat Wanderer and have the experience of a lifetime. Simply enter the prize draw in the Sweat Wallet app for a chance to spend a month exploring the Seven Wonders of the World — all paid for!”

What is Sweat Economy?

Sweat Economy is the newly-launched web3 initiative behind the Sweatcoin app, which is a highly popular mobile fitness app that was first launched in 2016.

Sweatcoin currently has over 110 million users worldwide, and it sets out to motivate healthier living by rewarding users for daily physical activity.

Besides the Sweatcoin app, Sweat Economy also boats an in-app currency called Sweatcoin, a cryptocurrency called SWEAT, and a cryptocurrency wallet called Sweat Wallet. Sweatcoin is a non-crypto virtual token which functions as a monetary incentive to reward users for their physical activity.

Sweat Economy users are rewarded with the in-app currency Sweatcoin. The users can then convert the Sweatcoin to SWEAT to claim real-world prizes and experiences.

How to qualify for the Sweat Wanderer prize draw

To start with, one must enter the Sweat Wallet app before May 14 by downloading the Sweat Wallet, registering and then creating a new jar’, selecting 12% at the top, and putting at least 25 SWEAT into the jar.

After that one should head to the ‘Rewards’ tab, and click on the Sweat Wanderer prize draw banner.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) price

At press time, the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) token was trading at $0.008476, up 1.90% in the last 24 hours buoyed by the news of the prize draw.

Although the prize draw has resulted in a price surge, SWEAT’s trading volume was largely unaffected. It had dropped by 0.13% to $1,277,037.