Take this Bitcoin technical pattern seriously, veteran trader says
- Bitcoin price dipped below $27,000 again on Thursday, trading to lows of $26,775.
- Veteran trader Peter Brandt has pointed to a trend reversal pattern that could see BTC dip further.
- A breakdown amid broader weakness could risk a retest of multi-month lows.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
With Bitcoin price failing to hold key support at $28,000 once again after Wednesday’s uptick, bears have taken advantage to push prices below $27k. BTC is trading near $26,830 as bulls look to return to the $27k level.
The technical outlook for BTC suggests bulls risk giving up more ground to determined bears if a head and shoulders pattern forming on the daily chart is confirmed. In a tweet earlier today as BTC struggled for upside momentum, Peter Brandt shared a chart of Bitcoin price showing the H&S pattern on the daily timeframe. He noted:
“A head and shoulders should be taken seriously if it is completed $BTC.”
What next for BTC if the price dips further?
In technical analysis, a head and shoulders pattern is taken to signal a trend reversal. In this case, a bullish-to-bearish reversal that suggests the coin’s upward trend is fizzling. With a local top in place, this trend reversal pattern historically signals further declines.
At the time, Bitcoin traded around $27,549, which puts current prices below the pattern’s neckline.
Crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa says the downside could be much deeper, and shared a chart showing the potential retreat to the psychological support zone at $20,000.
Invest in the top cryptocurrencies quickly & easily with the worlds largest and most trusted broker, eToro.