Walken introduces its next P2E game ecosystem, the CUZE

Walken’s first year has been absolutely special and the team has gone to great lengths to explore the potential of casual gaming powered by web3, and how this combination may not only prove to be a fun and rewarding experience but also the future of web3 gaming. According to the team, this will balance the flaws of the classic hybrid-casual gaming and boost asset and progress utility to new highs.

So far, Walken has welcomed over 3.5 million registered players and has grown into a fantastic community. It is now moving forward with developing its next stage – the gaming ecosystem called the Cuze.

What is the CUZE?

The Cuze aims to break this vicious cycle of gameplay quickly becoming repetitive by expanding players’ opportunities and inviting more game creators from web2 to web3 to empower both creators and players to leverage the web3 earning potential.

The CUZE is a Walken-centric ecosystem of casual games powered by web3. It is the second game to be developed by Walken after their first game Walken Runner launched towards the end of 2022. Walken Runner game has already proven Walken’s vision and has outperformed the conventional web2 games of similar mechanics.

The CUZE aims at uniting different hybrid-casual games with their own soft currencies by shared NFT and progress utility across the ecosystem and the one governance and utility ecosystem token – WLKN. Besides boosting the monetization of gamers’ skills, gamers will also have tons of diverse experiences and a beautifully designed and ultimately entertaining game all in one place.

From a developer’s perspective, the Cuze is a gaming infrastructure on a Walken-centric ecosystem. It will provide best practices, guidance, and support on every level, from web3 interaction to in-game balance and tokenomics, to the talented teams out there looking to contribute to sustainable web3 gaming.