AlphaRushAI and Hera Finance lead the AI crypto Bull Run as ChatGPT launch on App Store

OpenAI, the company behind the AI chatbot ChatGPT, has launched the official version of their AI-driven chatbot, ChatGPT, on the App Store of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

The company is reportedly also planning to launch the chatbot on Android, a move that has sent ripples through the crypto space, especially among artificial intelligence-based cryptocurrencies.

Only available for US Apple users

The launching of ChatGPT on the App Store introduces a seamless syncing of user chat history between its web version and the app. It even features voice input courtesy of OpenAI’s Whisper.

ChatGPT will, however, initially be only available to iPad and iPhone users in the United States although the company is planning to expand it to other people in other countries using Apple iPhones and iPads. The move adds to the already heated-up AI adoption race that has attracted the likes of Google’s Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Impact of the ChatGPT announcement on cryptocurrencies

The crypto space has not been a mere spectator in AI advancement. Numerous AI-based cryptocurrencies have been birthed since the launch of ChatGPT and a majority of them are skyrocketing after this announcement.

According to CoinGecko, the total market cap of AI coins listed on the platform has gone up by 1.3% today.

AlphaRushAI (RUSHAI) leads the price surge with 37.25% at press time while Hera Finance (HERA) comes second with a 12.9% price surge among AI-based tokens. Other popular AI-based cryptocurrencies like SingularityNET (AGIX), Injective (INJ), and Render Token (RNDR) have also surged by 8.17%, 7.93%, and 2.39% respectively.