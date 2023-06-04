Next-gen alts to watch for the upcoming bull run: Render (RNDR) & Injective (INJ)

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Cryptocurrency market players are always in search of gems within the sector. While the industry continues to grow, investors are looking for next-gen alts with impressive profitability potential. Two altcoins, Render Token & Injective, appear as successors of renowned projects like Solana, Polygon, and Cardano.

Definitely keeping eyes on both $INJ and $RNDR, I see they're starting to gain momentum and will pull off impressive if we do see alts pick up at some point.



Already added both to my tokenmetrics DCA list and I'm now waiting for entry points to bag up💰 — Calza.Meru (@CalzadosMeru) June 4, 2023

Injective and Render altcoins experience increased traction within the cryptocurrency community. Analysts believe the tokens have showcased momentum and await explosive upside actions. Furthermore, the projects boast unique functionalities and remarkable development progress.

Potential for substantial growth

Market participants searching for projects with future potential are watching Render Token and Injective. The assets showcase opportunities for substantial growth – similar to tokens that once dominated the alt market.

While caution remains paramount when interacting with digital tokens, some factors can help determine legit projects. Injective and Render have established themselves as promising investment, considering their possible market adoption, partnerships, and underlying technology.

The assets have attracted attention as next-gen alts that might revolutionize their industries and ensure significant profits for investors.

Nonetheless, beware of the risks of investing in crypto, especially new altcoins. The industry can experience wild fluctuations at any time. Market players should remain patient and ensure informed moves based on risk tolerance.

Price outlook

Cryptocurrency prices showcased minor movements today, with leading assets recording slight upticks and dips. The altcoin market reflects a similar narrative. Injective (INJ) changed hands near $7.85 at press time, following a 0.87% decline over the past day.

Injective’s dip comes after it painted its weekly chart green. On the other hand, Render Token rides bullish waves, gaining a notable 3.18% over the past day to exchange hands at $2.70.

Crypto enthusiasts expect remarkable rallies from RNDR and INJ altcoins, forecasting bullish rallies to all-time highs.

I took a quick look at my midcaps and here's a quick summary:$RNDR: Testing weekly supply multiple times now and making higher lows, so just a matter of time until it breaks out. ATH is close!$INJ: Great bounce at weekly support of $6 + bullish divergence at weekly timeframe.… pic.twitter.com/7OOixq52yn — Kans (@GemsbyKans) June 4, 2023