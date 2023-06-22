AltSignals momentum swells as Fed’s Jerome Powell says crypto has “staying power”

AltSignals news today is that the project’s presale has new momentum. This is after cryptocurrencies rallied amid comments by the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that have added to the positive sentiment in the crypto market.

The market is also up after rallying earlier in the week, largely catalysed by BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF filing. WisdomTree, Invesco, and Valkyrie have since applied to the SEC for spot ETFs. Crypto is buzzing and new coins like AltSignals could be big movers as investors eye the next bull cycle.

Fed Chair says crypto has staying power

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell remarked during a monetary policy testimony at the House Financial Services Committee that crypto has “staying power” as an asset class.

Powell also commented on the stablecoins market, noting that the Fed need to have a robust role in the regulation and oversight of the industry. But he pointed out that the US central bank views stablecoins “as a form of money.” Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rallied following the comments.

In the grander scheme of things, SEC’s lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase are potentially impactful events on the horizon, although reports such as this suggest things could be better. The macroeconomics environment could be another factor, especially after the Fed hinted at further rate hikes in the coming months. But despite all these, the entry of Wall Street financial giants and Powell’s remarks that crypto has “staying power” as an asset class suggest that regulatory clarity could see crypto adoption hit the next level.

Similar moves in the artificial intelligence space, which saw the US Congress introduce a bipartisan bill for AI regulation this week, are welcome as authorities look to protect consumers. Given, these are scenarios that could favour the AltSignals project, which integrates blockchain technology, cryptocurrency and AI into a platform set to revolutionise the trading industry.

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals is a project that looks to give investors, traders and crypto enthusiasts a chance to benefit from a revolutionary AI trading algorithm. This is because AltSignals is building a new AI-powered algorithm to be offered via the ActualizeAI platform.

ActualizeAI integrates the power of blockchain technology and AI to give users access to a powerful trading signals tool, with the added benefit of investing via the native ASI token. Some of the benefits of holding ASI include exclusive access to the ActualizeAI ecosystem, members club, trading tournaments and DAO governance. There are also passive income opportunities, including staking.

More of what’s possible with AltSignals can be found here.

ASI price to jump 25% in next presale stage

The ASI token presale is currently open and in stage 1 where 95% of the available tokens have been sold. It means less than 5% of the tokens available at the current price of $0.015 remain. With interest in the project high as shown by the over $1 million that early investors have put in so far, the current stage is likely to be sold out in no time.

ASI price will increase by 25% when the current stage ends, with the token’s value at $0.01875. During this stage, the AltSignals team will look to raise $1,171,875. In all, the presale will take four stages, and ASI price will increase to $0.02274 in the final stage.

Key milestones in the AltSignals roadmap

AltSignals targets raising $5,480,600 by the end of the presale, with the funds going into the development and launch of ActualizeAI. Per their roadmap, the token will go live in the market in Q3. The team will also automate the current AltAlgo trading algorithm and launch the ActualizeAI Pass NFT Marketplace in the same quarter.

Governance and ActualizeAI Beta version are expected in Q4, 2023, while the ALPHA launch and live trading are projected for Q1, 2024. In Q2, 2024, AltSignals will launch their Mobile Application and add 2-click onboarding.