Chancer presale fast selling out: investors compete for a stake in the new betting platform

Since Chancer launched its token presale, investors have been pouring in numbers to have a stake in the new decentralized betting platform. Chancer prides itself of being the first decentralized predictive market-making platform in the world.

The new betting platform seeks to firmly place the betting markets in the hands of the bettors. It has revolutionized the betting industry by enabling users to create their own betting markets, set their own odds, and establish their own rules.

CHANCER token presale price

Besides having confidence that the betting platform is set for greatness for its new approach to betting by using blockchain to democratize the way the markets are set and managed, Investors are also optimistic about the value of the CHANCER cryptocurrency.

In the current presale stage, which is the first stage, CHNACER is going for $0.01. However, interested parties can only use BNB or BUSD tokens to purchase their CHANCER tokens.

According to the Chancer presale timelines, the price of CHNACER is planned to keep rising with every presale stage up to $0.021 in the last stage, stage 12.

The price of the token after the presale is further expected to see some significant movements when it lists on Uniswap, Coingecko, Coinmarketcap, and several centralized crypto exchanges.

Decentralized betting experience

Chancer creators, Adam and Paul Kelbie, believe the betting platform will fundamentally alter the way people bet and definitely restore the fun to gambling.

The platform aims at leveraging the sizeable online betting and gambling market, which was worth $64 billion in 2022.

Chancer gives betters the opportunity to create peer-to-peer (P2P) bets, positioning the platform as a betting facilitator instead of a betting house. Bettors can place bets ranging from minor, casual wagers among close friends to huge, viral wagers involving thousands of bettors, such as determining the winner of the Oscar for Best Director or predicting the Champions League final score.

In addition, contrary to most bookmakers, Chancer allows bets to be placed on any prediction or event, not just sports. Since it is decentralized, Chancer users have complete control over their bets.

All bet payouts are made in Chancer’s native token, “CHANCER,” which is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC0 token currently in the presale stage.

Chancer’s roadmap to becoming a top betting platform

Chancer’s well-planned roadmap as stated in the whitepaper outlines a variety of product use cases, a great proposition for types of investors. At the core of Chancer, is seeking to achieve and uphold true decentralization.

True decentralization ensures that no one party can take control of the network. The platform will have a proof of stake consensus mechanism that will enable users to take control of decision-making in the development and running of the platform under quadratic governance.

In addition, Chancer’s source code is open source and it will always be available for inspection. This means that anyone can examine, contribute, and suggest modifications to the platform’s operation with the confidence that their ideas will be taken into consideration.

In what is the first among betting platforms, Chancer also plans to use Google’s WebRTC’s real-time communication capabilities to broadcast events live to the community.

The betting platform will also offer a Share2Earn program, discounted fees, and staking opportunities for those who create betting markets and those who participate in the markets. This allows users to generate passive income. Users can also become node validators.