Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Winklevoss twins net worth rises as crypto rises

Changpeng Zhao, popularly known as CZ, has seen his net worth stage a comeback in the past few weeks. According to Bloomberg, CZ now has a net worth of over $21 billion, a $3.4 billion increase from where it was on Friday. This surge makes CZ the 39th richest person in the world.

Bloomberg’s estimate is much higher than that calculated by Forbes, which pegs his net worth at over $10.2 billion. Using this estimate, CZ is the 185th richest people in the world.

These estimates make Changpeng the richest person in the crypto industry. Other wealthiest individuals in the crypto sector are Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong with a net worth of over $2.2 billion and Justin Sun. Sun, the founder of Tron and the de-facto CEO of Huobi is estimated to be worth over $500 million.

Winklevoss twins are also highly wealthy individuals. Forbes pegs the net worth of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss at $1.5 billion each. Their net worth comes from their ownership of Gemini, a leading exchange, and Bitcoins.

These crypto executives have seen their net worth rise in the past few weeks because of the strong crypto comeback. Bitcoin is hovering near the highest level since last year while the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies has jumped to $1.3 trillion. At the same time, the market values of crypto companies has also grown.

Coinbase stock price has jumped by over 23% in the past 30 days, giving it a market cap of $18.7 billion. The same is true for most Bitcoin mining companies like Hive Blockchain and Riot Platforms.