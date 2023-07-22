AltSignals: How attractive is the AI token powering a trading community?

Becoming a successful trader in forex, stock, or crypto markets requires years of dedication through learning and practice. But how about a platform that shortens the journey to becoming a successful trader and enables one to earn as they learn? AltSignals ($ASI) has built a community of traders through its quality trading signals since 2017. Owing to its success, AltSignals is introducing an AI trading platform that will be run on crypto. The company opened a presale and has raised $1.2 million amid strong demand for the token.

About AltSignals and AI iteration

AltSignals has been in the trading game for half a decade. The UK-based trading signal service has over 52,000 members on Telegram and 1,400 VIPs. The platform has generated over 3,782 signals, with an average accuracy rate of 64%. As such, AltSignals has been a thriving trading signal service.

AltSignals has been using the proven software AltAlgo™ to generate its signals. However, owing to the growing usage of AI, the company wants to take the trading game to the next level. The team believes it can tap into the power of machine learning, natural language processing, predictive modelling, and sentimental analysis to improve the quality of signals it generates. Using AI will also enable the team to cover more trading instruments and increase investors’ bottom lines.

Why should you invest in AltSignals?

AltSignals has been in the market for about five years, generating and providing quality trading signals. It is a proven and trusted platform. Investing in the platform assures investors that they are dealing with a platform that is already successful.

AltSignals AI-based platform also offers additional benefits to investors. Investors gain access and membership to AltSignals AI platform, dubbed ActualizeAI. It allows them access to trading signals to supercharge their incomes from stock, crypto, forex, and CFD markets.

For traders seeking further knowledge of the trading world, AltSignals could be ideal for them. There will be trading tournaments and competitions where investors learn from each other to increase their knowledge of the market. Investors that win the competitions get rewarded with $ASI, besides the skills they acquire.

Another way to grow with AltSignals is by giving and contributing ideas on the platform. This is meant to decentralise decision-making power but will also allow investors to gain new competencies in trading.

AltSignals prediction in 2023 and 2024

AltSignals is already in the presale, but the demand for the token has been high. The token is more than 53% sold out in the second phase of the presale, with the demand pointing to a potential price surge when the token lists.

$ASI will be listed on Uniswap in the third quarter, with more to follow. Considering how other tokens have risen strongly after listing, $ASI could gain by up to three-digit percentages in 2023. In 2024, the gains could increase as AltSignals AI platform, ActualizeAI launches, and more utilities are brought. A price prediction of 1,000% for 2024 is realistic.

The value of $ASI could be boosted by its deflationary tokenomics. These are mechanisms to reduce the number of tokens in supply, allowing forces of demand to support its value. With deflationary mechanics, the value of $ASI should be expected to rise over time.

How attractive is $ASI in presale

$ASI is selling for $0.01875 in the second phase of the presale. The price was $0.015 in the first phase and rises at each stage. With our projections, the value of $ASI could skyrocket when the token gets listed.

Buying the token on presale is advantageous before the value increases. It allows investors to buy at a low level to maximise the profit potential when the token value rises.