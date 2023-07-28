Landmark crypto bills advance to US House as AltSignals presale tops $1.22M

While cryptocurrency markets have remained largely indecisive over the past few days in terms of price action, what hasn’t gone unnoticed are this week’s landmark developments with regard to crypto regulation in the United States.

As the industry moves towards regulatory clarity, further adoption and investment in the sector could be a boon for AltSignals and other crypto AI projects.

US on track for key crypto rules

The US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) and even the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have not been too helpful to the crypto sector in terms of providing regulatory clarity. The grey clouds could dissipate if two bills targeting crypto innovation and stablecoins – which just passed a crucial stage – go on to become the first comprehensive crypto framework for the US.

As reported yesterday, the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, FIT21 bill passed the House Financial Services Committee stage. Next stage is the House floor for debate. The same goes for the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act bill.

Commenting on the stablecoin bill, Patrick McHenry, Chairman House Committee on Financial Services (Republicans), said that there has been “good faith, bipartisan” collaboration, but slammed the White House’s attempts to derail progress.

Financial Services GOP’s summary after Thursday’s events stated:

“After fifteen months of bipartisan collaboration, this landmark legislation is one step closer to becoming law.”

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals is a blockchain-based project set to leverage artificial intelligence to offer decentralised access to what could be the trading industry’s largest trading tools or signals platform. Launched in 2017, AltSignals provides trading signals for different markets and assets using its proprietary algorithm AltAlgo.

The success of the platform includes growing its community of users to over 50,000, including over 1,500 VIP members.

AI’s growing adoption sees AltSignals eye further innovation by integrating an AI-powered layer called ActualizeAI. Tech giants Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet’s Google all project huge growth potential for AI, and AltSignals’ ActualizeAI could tap into this future to become the go-to platform for highly accurate trading signals.

Powering this platform will be ASI, a utility token native to ActualizeAI and one that gives holders access to a range of benefits. Other than unlimited use of the new AI tools, holders of the token have the opportunity to earn passive income from an innovative revenue sharing model. Also available is token staking.

The AltSignals presale is live and selling out fast. Two stages remain before the presale ends, which means buying now could be a great move for early backers. So far, investors have put over $1.22 million in ASI, with the presale 54% sold out in stage two.

Go to the AltSignals website to learn more about ActualizeAI. You can also join the presale here.

AltSignals outlook amid growing regulation

Clarity is certainly what the crypto industry needs to thrive. The EU and the UK have recently taken huge steps towards that with MiCA and FSMA respectively. But as a leading player, the US has badly lagged its peers.

With this outlook likely to change sooner than has recently been anticipated, it could mean greater adoption of crypto – including by traders across the US.

Add that to the push for proper AI regulation and you have what could be a perfect combo for crypto and artificial intelligence innovation, especially for projects working within set laws to protect investors. While leading crypto businesses are likely to be among biggest beneficiaris of regulatory clarity, investors keen on unearthing the next big thing could look at upcoming projects.

AltSignals, whose ActualizeAI launches in 2024, has the potential to become one of the largest crypto trading signals platforms in the world. Massive traction can only be good for the native token ASI.