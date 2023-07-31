Investors trooping to Shiba Memu as top meme coins slump

According to data on Coinmarketcap, top meme coins started the week on a low note. Their market cap has dropped by 1.09%, while the trading volume declined by 17.23%. However, while the otherwise popular coins take a hit, a new rival, Shiba Memu (SHMU) is stealing the show with its ongoing presale.

Shiba Memu presale which started a few weeks ago has sold 48,468,572, showing the growing interest in the project among crypto investors.

Popular meme coins losing flavour

Copy link to section

Apart from Dogecoin (DOGE) which has lately been riding on speculations of X platform (formerly Twitter) introducing crypto payments and specifically allowing DOGE payments, the rest of the popular meme coins have been on a go slow. PEPE, for example, has declined by 6% in the past seven days and continues its decline today with a 3% decline.

Crypto investors seem to be moving towards new meme tokens seeing the trend of new projects rapidly raising in popularity thus offering more return on investments compared to already popular projects. According to data on Coinmarketcap, the top meme coin gainers are largely new projects.

For instance, BALD, Vita Inu (VINU), INU, and KEKE have all registered over 30% price rises over the past seven days. BALD in particular has gained 53% over the past 24 hours.

Save

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, on the other hand, only gained 6% and 9% in the last seven days and the prices have already started going down.

Why are investors flocking to Shiba Memu?

Copy link to section

Besides being a meme token competing with the likes of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Memu is a revolutionary cryptocurrency combining artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to create an unstoppable, entirely self-sufficient marketing powerhouse. The hype around AI specifically presents a great investment opportunity for crypto investors looking to rip big from the industry.

Shiba Memu aims to generate more content than a tabloid newspaper. That means feeding gazillions of bites of data into press releases and marketing materials. The content will be published all over forums and social media.

The AI-powered crypto project will also monitor and analyze the performance of its own marketing efforts, adjusting strategies to optimize results like a page out of the Art of War. Its AI technology enables it to engage with users directly through a robotastic dashboard that allows users to interact with the AI, provide feedback, make suggestions, and even ask questions.

In addition to the technology, the value of the SHMU token has been rising every few hours through the presale. At press time, one SHMU was going for 0.016975 USDT but expected to rise to 0.017200 USDT in the next 5 hours. To participate in the presale, click here.

Save