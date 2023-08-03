Litecoin (LTC) hits one-month lows following much-anticipated halving event

Litecoin attracted attention in the financial space as the halving approached, with investors increasing their LTC holdings (read more). The protocol’s team tweeted that the event went successfully on 2 August at block height 2,520,000.

However, the altcoin has surprised the cryptocurrency community with declines following successful completion of the highly-awaited halving event.

Litecoin rather took a nose-dive, dips further after successfully completing its 4yrs anticipated halving instead of retailers expectations for a pump



Litecoin reduces rewards to 6.25 LTC following 3rd halving

Halving involves reducing block rewards by 50%. Similar to Bitcoin, Litecoin’s halving happens roughly after four years. The latest represents the third event on the LTC blockchain since its inception. The initial halving trimmed the compensation from 50 to 25 tokens, while the second dropped tips to 12.5 LTC.

Litecoin’s third halving reduced rewards for mining new blocks to 6.25 LTC. The event is crucial as it helps control the crypto’s inflation. Regular reward reduction translates to lower token supply, boosting demand.

Continued halvings would see miner rewards would reach zero – around 2142. That will see the token’s supply at maximum cap, and block producers would use transaction fees to pay for costs.

Litecoin struggles following halving

As highlighted before, Litecoin has attracted discussions lately due to its highly-awaited halving event. The altcoins recorded impressive surges toward $114 early in July, possibly as market players priced in the one-month-away event.

Nonetheless, Litecoin failed to retain the upside stance as bullish momentum weakened. The halving event didn’t ignite optimism either, as LTC dipped further. Indeed, the alt encountered buy rumors, sell the news phenomenon.

LTC price at monthly lows

Litecoin traded at the $85 vicinity at press time, losing approximately 6% over the past 24 hours to one-month lows. The token dropped 5.8% within the last seven days. Despite the halving, the 11th crypto struggles more than the top-ten assets on the daily chart.

Cryptocurrency prices recorded bearish actions within the last day. Bitcoin and Ethereum lost 1.34 and 1.35%, respectively, to $29,083 and $1,831.

