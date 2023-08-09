Barcelona to host the largest European blockchain event on October 24

Barcelona will host Europe’s leading blockchain conference starting October 24. Introduced in 2018, the European Blockchain Convention connects industry experts, tech leaders, and startups. Discussions will explore the massive potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Meanwhile, the Catalan capital will host the largest blockchain event in Europe since the convention began, with approximately 5,000 delegates.

The crypto buzz in Barcelona

The blockchain event will see Barcelona dominating crypto events during October’s final weekend. Besides industry professionals flocking to the EBC9 event, the meeting coincides with the much-watched El Clasico tournament between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The European Blockchain Convention will include C-level executives from Anomoca Brands, Fabric Ventures, Fidelity, and Nansen. Also, speakers from traditional firms such as Volkswagen and Banco will attend. Moreover, Galaxy Digital and Binance Labs representatives will be in the house.

Hosting the massive blockchain event

The organizers have selected a larger venue, Fira Barcelona, following substantial upticks in interest from participants following the previous edition. The new location offers enough space for exhibitors, more engagements, and a wide variety of content, according to European Blockchain Convention co-founder Victoria Gago.

Co-founder Daniel Salmeron expressed excitement in connecting web3, digital assets, and TradFi, stating that participation by multiple financial institutions indicates their optimism and dedication to the future of finance.

Agendas in focus

The 9th ECB edition will address various agendas, including institutionalizing crypto, AI, tokenization, DeFi, privacy, CBDCs, and sustainability.

Besides the panel workshops and discussions, the program incorporates a 3,000-square-meter area for exhibitors and sponsors. Also, speakers will hold AMA sessions. Other events include ECB startup awards, art galleries, and investor meetups.

Further, the side event list will have over 200 hackers, 20 teams, and more than 30 mentors participating in a 2-day hackathon. You can check more details, including ticketing, on their official website – https://eblockchainconvention.com/

