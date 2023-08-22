Hexens audit confirms Camino Network has high security standards

Camino Network Foundation says an audit confirms that its Web3 travel ecosystem has excellent security standards. Hexens – a renowned cybersecurity firm had conducted the said assessment of Camino Network.

Complete report is available to read here.

No major vulnerabilities were found in Camino Network

The Web3 blockchain that caters particularly to the global travel industry was launched earlier in 2023 and is devoted to revolutionising the travel products and services. The public and permissioned platform is backed by notable names, including Sunnycars, EuroWings, and Lufthansa as supporters.

Hexens has previously worked with Polygon Labs, Celo, and several other blockchain-based projects. Its extensive experience and state-of-the-art methodologies were reasons why Camino Network picked it to audit its large codebase – reiterating its commitment to security.

The audit did not find any major vulnerabilities and the nine minor ones it discovered were immediately fixed to retain the network’s integrity. Camino Network now wants Hexens to work with it on security over the long-term in a bid to reassure the global travel industry that high-quality coding practices and security will continue to be its top-most priority.

Camino Network has taken other measures to boost security

Camino Network has also launched a bug bounty programme. It is willing to reward a white-hat hacker up to $50,000 for finding critical vulnerabilities in its platform.

The Web3 travel ecosystem has introduced a “full-compliant KYC/KYB process” as well that serves to block malicious participants from creating and deploying decentralised applications with smart contracts. In addition, democratic voting enables the Foundation and Consortium that governs the network to bar suspicious smart contracts and validators.

Camino Network is slated to launch a few innovative use cases like Sleap – a Web3 hotel booking platform in the coming weeks. Its mainnet went live in April with backing from over 150 Web3, travel and travel tech partners.

