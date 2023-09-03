NFP, Inflation, Lloyds, Coinbase, Orange Juice and More: Editor’s Choice

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

As the Summer holidays come to a close and September is upon us, it’s time to take a look back at some of the headlines that dominated this week’s news in our Editor’s Choice.

What Powell, Lagarde and Broadbent said of the inflation challenge at Jackson Hole

Following the annual meeting of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Invezz broke down exactly what key policymakers said of the inflation challenge facing global economies.

The three-day conference entitled ‘ Structural shifts in the global economy,’ discussed a number of wide-ranging issues relating to growth, including global production networks and supply chains. Although inflation was not the theme of the event, it was heavily discussed.

Read what Powell, Lagarde and Broadbent said of the inflation challenge at Jackson Hole here.

Three takeaways from the August NFP report

Friday’s eagerly anticipated NFP Report saw the headline number came out better than expectations – 187k vs. 169k expected. However, details of the Employment Situation Summary published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics were not so good.

With such a mixed report, deciphering its impact is not always easy. Invezz takes a look at the NFP report, the wider context and its impact on the US monetary policy.

Read three takeaways from the August NFP Report here.

Orange juice price forecast as Hurricane Idalia gains momentum

As Florida braced itself for Hurricane Idalia to hit, the price of Orange juice gathered some interest. The expected Category 4 event saw Orange juice prices almost hit an annual high. Orange juice prices tend to be highly sensitive to hurricane events in Florida, the biggest producer in the country.

With Orange Juice prices up 60% from their yearly low, can Hurricane Idalia derail the bullish momentum?

Read more on the Orange Juice price forecast here.

What next for Coinbase? USDC seen as diversifier amid uncertain market

After acquiring an equity stake in crypto operator Circle Internet Financial, and battling the SEC, Coinbase (Nasdaq:COIN) has featured prominently in the news of late.

Our Head of Research, Dan Ashmore, took a deep dive into Coinbase, its USDC reserves, its complex relationship with Bitcoin and what’s next for the world’s second-largest crypto exchange.

Read more on what’s next for Coinbase here.

Robinhood adds Bitcoin and Dogecoin to web3 wallet

Announced this week, Robinhood has added support for the Bitcoin and Dogecoin networks to its self-custody Web3 wallet.

The Robinhood wallet, launched exactly a year ago, now supports six blockchain networks in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism.

Read more on the Robinhood wallet additions here.

Pepperstone rolls out spread betting on TradingView

Pepperstone, a leading forex broker and CFD trading platform, announced this week that it has rolled out spread betting on the social charting platform TradingView.

The tax-free spread betting product will be available across multiple offerings and as Pepperstone is regulated by the FCA, will be available in the UK.

Read more on Pepperstone’s spread betting here.

Lloyds share price outlook: No clear catalyst; just avoid

Lloyds (LON: LLOY) share price had another weak performance in August, down 4% for the month.

Serving 25 million banking customers in the UK, Lloyds Bank is closely tied to the British economy. Invezz took a look at the economic data fueling Lloyds share price and whether or not there is a catalyst for price movement ahead.

Read more on the Lloyds share price outlook here.

