Dogecoin (DOGE) community supports Elon Musk in the fight against ADL

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his firm X have threatened a defamation suit against the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). While he did not disclose further details about the lawsuit, the ADL has followed Musk’s controversial actions in the past.

The ADL is a Jewish non-profit organization dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism. Musk’s post comes as he faces controversy over his statements on the social platform. Meanwhile, he has held ADL accountable for declining advertising revenue on X.

The Anti-Defamation League reported increased cases of anti-semitism on X after Elon Musk unblocked suspended accounts. Nonetheless, the Tesla chief clarified that he is against anti-Semitism but supports free speech.

Musk blames ADL for declined X revenue

Elon Musk blames anti-defamation league for slump in X's US ad revenue



Ad sales are still down 60 per cent "primarily due to pressure on advertisers" mounted by the ADL, Musk said in a post on Monday pic.twitter.com/EliJs5SmKL — MrDeepak (@X_MrDeepak) September 5, 2023

May reports indicated that X has recorded declining revenue since Musk purchased the micro-blogging platform in October, plunging to $15 billion from $45 billion within six months. Musk believes ADL’s pressure on promoters contributes to the 60% dip in X’s U.S. ad revenue.

Supporting the “Dogefather”

The Dogecoin community has supported the tech mogul in the battle against ADL. For instance, DOGE developer DogeDesigner asked followers to sign a petition to ensure free speech and stop censorship.

It's time to support 𝕏



Sign this petition to defend free speech: https://t.co/gOQtEFcmB7 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 5, 2023

The petition is witnessing increased attention, with renowned Dogecoin community members sharing it. Elon Musk has been at the forefront of ensuring free speech on X. Nonetheless, that has been smooth as some groups seek to suspend several X accounts, citing hate speech.

Dogecoin price outlook

Dogecoin price gained 1.27% following the community’s decision to back Musk and X in the fight against ADL. The alt hit a 24-hour high and low at $0.06411 and $0.0624, respectively. DOGE traded at $0.06409 at this publication.

Source- Coinmarketcap

Nonetheless, the trading volume saw a slight 10% surge over the past day as activity remained low amidst September FUD.

