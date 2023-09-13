Shiba Memu presale accelerates while TON token rises 13% on Telegram integration

The new crypto project Shiba Memu has been a sensation since it launched a presale two months ago. The presale has been occurring rapidly as investors hold huge expectations of the AI-led meme project. Over $2.7 million worth of tokens have been bought ahead of launch. Meanwhile, investors remain optimistic about less popular blockchains with great use cases. TON token rose by double digits on news Telegram had endorsed its network for web 3.0 infrastructure.

TON surges as Telegram selects network for web 3.0

TON token rose 13% on Wednesday as messaging app Telegram selected the network for its web 3.0 plans. The integration will make Ton Wallet available to over 800 million Telegram users.

Telegram’s CIO, John Hyman, said the integration will give app users digital ownership rights. Ton network will benefit from increasing visibility through the messaging app. Ton Foundation said that a self-custodial version, TON Space, will be rolled out to non-US Telegram users. The rollout is expected to be completed by November.

Telegram intended to integrate TON as early as 2019. It abandoned the plans after an SEC investigation alleging it offered unregistered securities. The gains in the token happen as investors eye the slightest opportunities in a beaten-down sector.

Shiba Memu leverages AI capabilities

Artificial intelligence has been a rapidly growing area of application. AI has found its way into new and novel crypto projects and blockchain. Identity giving and the controversial project Worldcoin is just one of them. But how good can AI become when integrated into meme crypto projects?

Shiba Memu has caught the investors’ attention for tapping into the meme crypto mania and AI revolution. With the AI, Shiba Memu seeks to become a sustainable blockchain project. The project can create its own PR and self-promote on social networks. The AI application gives Shiba Memu an advantage over its meme peers.

Shiba Memu also has the potential to get better over time. The AI learns all the time, day and night. It can spot the latest and best works in creative advertising and spit it back much better. The capability increases the sustainability of the project. This means Shiba Memu can deliver huge returns consistently in the future.

Will Shiba Memu explode after listing?

Meme cryptocurrencies are investors’ darlings. They can rise by big percentage margins on positive sentiment. For launching blockchains, increased investor interest and hype drive prices to supernormal levels. As such, investors are always exploring newly launched meme projects.

After a prolonged period of quietness, Shiba Memu could reawaken investors’ interest in meme cryptocurrencies. Leading projects like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain subdued. When Shiba Memu is listed, the mojo for meme tokens could return. Combined with the AI frenzy, the Shiba Memu listing could be a magic charm, allowing the token to explode.

Can Shiba Memu rise by 1,000%?

Meme cryptocurrencies are notorious braggarts in price movements. Due to the attention they attract, they can move up to 50 times in a single day. Since Shiba Memu is starting from scratch and has yet to make any move, the potential is huge. A price increase of 1,000% is only a prudential estimate. When the token is listed, increases can be as high as 50x.

Why invest in Shiba Memu today?

Shiba Meme is surprisingly on the price move, even on presale. The price of the token increases every day at 6 PM GMT.

Every investment made on a day is worth more after 24 hours. Investors who buy the token early on in the presale will get tokens with more value when the presale ends. The price dynamics give investors a meme vibe even before the token is listed.

