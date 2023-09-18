Here’s why conservatives are opposing a digital dollar CBDC

Central banks from around the world have been working to create digital versions of their currencies. In China, the People’s Republic of China (PBoC) started testing its digital yuan in 2021. Other central banks like the European Central Bank (ECB), Riksbank, and Bank of England (BoE) are researching on their digital currencies.

In its recent report, the World Economic Forum made the case for CBDCs and noted some of its benefits. Retail CBDCs can reduce friction in local and global trade, lower transaction costs, and boost financial inclusion in some countries.

Save

However, many conservatives have turned against CBDCs, which they view with heightened suspicions. As a result, many conservative politicians like Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron Desantis are campaigning against a digital dollar.

At the same time, bills banning the Fed from launching a digital dollar have been filed in Congress. For example, the Digital Dollar Pilot Prevention Act prohibits the Federal Reserve from launching the digital currency.

Save

Rep. Tom Emmer, has also launched a bill to prevent CBDCs in the US. In a statement supporting the bill, Emmer said:

“If not designed to be open, permissionless, and private – emulating cash – a government-issued CBDC is nothing more than a CCP-style surveillance tool that would be used to undermine the American way of life.”

Republicans are campaigning against a digital dollar for several reasons. First, they argue that a CBDC will give too much power to the Federal Reserve and other government agencies.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Second, they also point to the use of the of the currency for surveillance purposes. They cite its use in China, where Beijing has incorporated it in the social scoring system.

Further, CBDC opponents argue that digital currency can lead to discrimination by government agencies. Also, a CBDC controlled by bureaucrats can curtail rights such as buying firearms.

Taken together, there is an ongoing anti-government sentiment among most Republicans. Most of them cite the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, January 6th protest lawsuits, high inflation, anti-energy legislation, and social media censorship.

Still, it is not clear whether these CBDC bills will be passed in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Save