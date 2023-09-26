Coin98 Labs partners with Chainlink Labs to bolster Web3 innovations in Southeast Asia

Coin98 Labs, the developer of a one-stop DeFi network Coin98 Finance, has collaborated with Chainlink Labs in a strategic move to nurture the flourishing Web3 developer industry in Southeast Asia. The partnership envisions decentralized finance transformation in the region.

Bolstering Southeast Asian Web3 developer market

Copy link to section

Coin98 establishes itself as an open financial solution aiming to streamline DeFi platforms, non-fungible tokens, and apps across various blockchains. The company wants to satisfy the in-demand utilities in the decentralized finance sector, ensuring smooth access to DeFi services.

Save

The collaboration with Chainlink Labs aims to bolster the Southeast Asian developer industry across various spectrums. Some top-notch features of this symbiotic alliance include introducing a referral model for legitimate users interested in Chainlink Web3 offerings.

Also, the parties will orchestrate events such as technical workshops and hackathons, rigorous marketing endeavors, and access to Chainlink BUILD for navigating collaboration opportunities. Coin98 Labs founder Thanh Le stated,

Save

“We want to provide our developer ecosystem with the best opportunities and tooling available for teams to build outstanding DeFi applications. This channel partnership with Chainlink Labs will help us further our ecosystem goals & support the Southeast Asian Web3 community.”

LINK price

Copy link to section

Chainlink has displayed resilience over the past two weeks, defying the broad market outlook to outperform many assets in the digital assets space. Invezz.com reported how reduced selling pressure propelled the alt in September.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

LINK price maintained bullishness on Tuesday, gaining over 3% in the past 24 hours to $7.47 at press time.

Save LINK 24hr chart on Coinmarketcap

Chainlink’s latest performance has gained investor confidence, with enthusiasts ready to hold for long to enjoy potential returns. Market players can expect near-term price surges to $7.920 from LINK.

Save