Breaking: Binance exits Russia, sells subsidiary to CommEx

Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, has made a decision to exit the Russian market due to ongoing legal concerns and regulatory challenges. The Russian crypto regulatory framework is strict although the country has started testing a digital ruble.

In a statement released today, the exchange revealed its intention to sell its Russian business operations to CommEX, a recently launched cryptocurrency exchange offering a wide range of services, including spot trading, futures, simple futures, and P2P trading.

This move follows the increasing regulatory scrutiny and incompatibility of Binance’s compliance strategy with the Russian market.

Binance’s exit strategy from Russia

Binance has recognized that its presence in Russia is no longer compatible with its compliance strategy. Noah Perlman, Binance’s Chief Compliance Officer, emphasized the company’s long-term commitment to the global Web3 industry. While exiting Russia, Binance will maintain its focus on operations in more than 100 other countries.

The transition for existing Russian users is a top priority for Binance. The exchange assures users that their assets will remain secure during the off-boarding process, which may take up to a year. Binance will collaborate with CommEX to facilitate a seamless migration of user assets.

Unlike some international companies exiting Russia, Binance will not retain any ongoing revenue-sharing agreements or options to repurchase shares in the business. This underscores the company’s commitment to a complete departure from the Russian market.

Binance facing regulatory challenges on a global scale

Binance’s decision to exit Russia comes in the wake of mounting regulatory challenges on a global scale. The exchange has faced scrutiny from US regulators, including the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These actions underscore the increasing emphasis on regulatory compliance within the cryptocurrency industry.

Furthermore, recent reports indicated that Binance’s peer-to-peer service removed sanctioned Russian lenders from its platform, raising concerns about potential involvement in money movement abroad. This followed earlier investigations into whether Binance had been used to evade US sanctions.