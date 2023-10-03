Crypto venture fund Variant taps Jake Chervinsky as chief legal officer

The latest crypto news is that Jake Chervinsky will now be the Variant’s new chief legal officer. It’s a role he takes up as he exits his post as chief policy officer at Blockchain Association.

Variant partner Jesse Walde announced this on Tuesday.

Big win for Variant and crypto

Jake Chervinsky is a crypto lawyer that counts as one of the biggest legal minds around the blockchain industry. The news of his move to join Variant, a crypto venture capital firm founded by a group of Andreessen Horowitz alums, is being hailed as a big step – not just for the outspoken lawyer, but Variant’s portfolio and the wider crypto ecosystem.

Among his first goals will be to help “crypto thrive in the United States”, he said in a post on X. According to him, it should not be that entrepreneurs facing legal and regulatory challenges are advised to “just go offshore.” He believes there’s a lot that can be done to make the regulatory space in the US more supportive of crypto innovation.

“After years of deep work in DeFi, I zoomed out to focus on the entire industry and to create a world-class legal and policy function in DC,” he added, explaining that decentralisation has opened the innovation space. However, things aren’t working as that for everyone despite the industry’s massive growth since 2020.

“In 2023, we need new paths to compliance for new projects to succeed… In addition to leading the firm’s legal team, I’ll work closely with portfolio founders to overcome the regulatory hurdles holding them back,” he noted.

The crypto lawyer already worked with Variant as a strategic advisor, helping with its legal and regulatory strategies. He was also the general counsel at Compound Labs.

He expects to finalise his work at the Blockchain Association over the next month before officially beginning his work in the new position in January.