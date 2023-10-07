Sandbox (SAND) threatens price dips as Whale deposits 28.46M coins to Binance & OKX
- Sandbox raises bearish worries following massive token movement by a SAND whale.
- SAND price plummeted by 30% the last time this wallet deposited many tokens into exchanges.
- SAND has trended downwards over the past year, dropping over 60%.
Sandbox is a blockchain game that allows users to interact with digital assets. By integrating NFTs and DAO, the project introduces a decentralized network for online gamers. However, Sandbox has struggled with bearishness over the past twelve months amid various macro and micro factors.
Whale dumps SANDCopy link to section
Further, SAND movement by wallet 0x73b4 early on Saturday has raised worries of further declines from the metaverse token. Lookonchain revealed that the whale deposited Sandbox tokens worth $8.57M (around 38.46 million coins) to exchanges Binance and OKX.
The whale triggered a 30% price decline the last time it deposited massive amounts of SAND into exchanges on August 10. The altcoin endured dips after the whale sent coins to Binance, OKX, and Gemini before unlocking.
Analysts interpret token deposits to exchanges as a bearish sign as these entities prepare to sell their thresholds. That magnifies selling pressure, translating to price plunges. Furthermore, whales control the most Sandbox tokens, accounting for 77.64% of the overall supply.
Sandbox priceCopy link to section
Sandbox exhibited an optimistic outlook on Saturday, gaining 1.5% to $0.3008 at press time. However, the token wasn’t an exception to the prolonged crypto winter. SAND has lost over 64% within the past year as bears outshine bulls.
As invezz.com reported, the metaverse has become lonely as users quit. While analysts believe this sector will grow massively in the coming years, developers should design lucrative offerings to rescue the metaverse and NFTs market.
