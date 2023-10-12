Shiba Memu (SHMU) stable despite broad market bearishness: here’s why

The cryptocurrency market has maintained a downside stance in 2023, and altcoins continue to suffer. Further, meme tokens such as Dogecoin have lost the appeal they once had due to relentless price dips. While wild price actions could be usual in crypto memes, Shiba Memu wants to change the narrative with AI and concrete utility.

Shiba Memu is a revolutionary meme coin leveraging artificial intelligence to market itself sufficiently, and “it can do the work of 100 marketing agencies.” It’s unique offerings have attracted crypto players despite the ongoing winter. The altcoin has raised $3,779.460.27 in its presale, confirming investor confidence in SHMU.

However, what makes Shiba Memu different from the likes of Dogecoin, which could not survive despite support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk?

Understanding Shiba Memu

Shiba Memu is a new meme token that uses AI technology to advertise itself globally. The alt is different from other themed digital coins. Its website indicates that,

“Unlike other meme tokens, which require significant marketing efforts from human teams to gain traction, Shiba Memu will create its marketing strategies, write its own PR, and promote itself in relevant forums and social networks.”

Moreover, Shiba Memu will learn updated marketing skills daily, expanding its reach with top-notch promotion strategies to ensure long-term success.

A meme currency with use cases

The meme coin sector has grown from a $0 market cap to over $20 billion in 2022. However, canine-themed assets have underperformed bearish markets, and lack of utility seems a primary challenge. Most people take these crypto memes as cute tokens that rely on nothing besides hype.

For instance, Shiba Inu lost 34.01% over the last twelve months, while Bitcoin gained 40% within that timeframe.

SHIB’s 1-year chart on Coinmarketcap

Meanwhile, Shiba Memu solves utility issues in the meme coins’ world. Besides an attractive face, Shiba Memu established itself as a lucrative investment that can generate solid returns thanks to features like AI-driven natural language processing algorithms.

Also, Shiba Memu stakers will enjoy various benefits, including suggesting avenues for the asset to market itself. Holders will receive rewards such as more SHMU coins if the team accepts the recommendation.

Moreover, the platform’s AI seems unlimited as it can bolster marketing through sentiment analysis. It scrutinizes social networks and forums to discover bias towards Shiba Memu. Developers can utilize the data to heighten their marketing efforts and remove concerns that potential holders could have. The revolutionary meme promises what the community wants.

Should you buy Shiba Memu?

Copy link to section

Indeed, the crypto industry remains a highly competitive arena, and Shiba Memu could be another cog within the digital assets spectrum. However, two things set SHMU apart from its rivals. Besides the vibrant community behind it, leveraging AI for self-marketing and improved utility makes Shiba Memu stand out.

Shiba Memu traded at $0.033400 at press time. Early adopters will enjoy discounted prices as the token’s value surges daily at 6 p.m. GMT. Also, enthusiasts can join giveaways to win impressive rewards.

You can visit Shiba Memu’s website to join the presale.