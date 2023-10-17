Metacade (MCADE) consolidates days after Oxya Origin partnership

Metacade (MCADE) had been on quite a journey in the past few weeks. It all started when the token saw a remarkable surge in its price, skyrocketing to an impressive $0.0099 after the announcement of its Bitget listing. The news generated immense excitement among investors, and MCADE’s price reflected that enthusiasm.

However, as the saying goes in the crypto world, what goes up must come down. The price of MCADE briefly slumped to $0.0047, a significant drop from its recent highs. Such price swings are however not uncommon in the cryptocurrency market, often attributed to market sentiment, trading volumes, and external factors.

The anticipation of a forthcoming partnership with Oxya Origin helped cushion the fall. MCADE saw a bounce-back, climbing back to $0.0077. The token is now trading within the range of $0.0060 and $0.0072.

Metacade’s collaboration with Oxya Origin

The buzz around Metacade’s partnership with Oxya Origin had been building for quite some time, and rightfully so. Oxya Origin is not just another gaming title; it represents a fusion of shooting and strategy within a player-owned ecosystem. Players would have the opportunity to pre-register for the “Road To Genesis” game, where they could earn tokens by battling waves of rogue enemies.

GAME PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT



We're thrilled to announce a Game Listing Partnership with the upcoming title, @OxyaOrigin!



Join @learncrypt0 for an exclusive AMA this Thursday at 4PM with some special surprises



Check them out: https://t.co/PlfypdW5Yl#Metacade — Metacade (@Metacade_) October 10, 2023

This partnership signalled Metacade’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of GameFi (Game Finance), a sector gaining immense traction within the crypto world. It’s where gaming and blockchain technology converge, allowing players to not only enjoy immersive gaming experiences but also reap financial rewards. The addition of Oxya Origin to the Metacade platform comes on the heels of a partnership with Polygon as the Metacade ecosystem continues to grow.

Polygon Labs collaboration

The Metacade story doesn’t end with Oxya Origin. In a move that captured the attention of blockchain and gaming enthusiasts, Metacade announced a breakthrough collaboration with Polygon Labs on October 3, 2023. This partnership isn’t just about joining forces; it’s about revolutionizing the gaming landscape.

Polygon Labs specializes in Ethereum scaling solutions, and their collaboration with Metacade aims to drive user acquisition, testing, and the adoption of hundreds of new games on the Polygon protocols. This partnership opens up new horizons for Metacade, connecting it with a global audience of gamers on one of the largest gaming blockchains.

The Polygon protocols have already made their mark in the gaming and the decentralized finance arena. With efficient scaling solutions and low transaction fees, they’ve enhanced the gaming experience and empowered developers to create blockchain-powered games. These games offer true ownership of in-game assets and the potential for financial rewards.

For Metacade, this partnership is a testament to its commitment to delivering a top-tier gaming experience. Reduced gas fees translate to a smoother gaming experience, free from the constraints of high costs and slow transactions. It’s a win-win situation for both the platform and its users.

Dennis Lavelle, Head of Partnerships at Metacade, emphasized the strategic shift towards embracing modern mobile gaming. This expansion, alongside the continued focus on arcade gaming, positions Metacade to capture a more significant share of the gaming market and attract more investment in the MCADE token, rewarding the loyalty of its investor community.

Conclusion

The world of blockchain gaming is evolving rapidly, and Metacade is right at the forefront of this transformation. The consolidation of its token price and strategic partnerships demonstrate its dedication to providing the best possible gaming experiences for its community.

As MCADE continues to trade between $0.0060 and $0.0072, it’s clear that the journey is far from over. With Oxya Origin and Polygon Labs by its side, Metacade is poised to revolutionize the future of gaming and redefine the intersection of gaming and blockchain technology. Stay tuned for more updates, as this dynamic platform continues to make waves in the crypto and gaming world.