Apecoin and Memeinator price outlook following the recent Bitcoin ETF saga

The crypto market saw sudden surges early this week following fake Bitcoin ETF approval news, which triggered wild price actions.. However, most digital assets have plummeted. Further, things might go either way as investors maintain neutral sentiment.

Meantime, Bitcoin remained above $28K at press time, changing hands at $28,248. While the alt market mimics BTC’s moves, some coins, including Apecoin and Memeinator, attract attention due to their future potential.

ApeCoin (Ape) – a lucrative gaming network

Apecoin traded at $1.10 at this publication, dropping 0.72% over the last 24 hours. Moreover, it gained around 5% within the past week as buyers joined the game. The altcoin printed five successive green candlesticks on its 24-hour chart, indicating bull dominance.

APE 7-day chart on Coinmarketcap

Also, the project’s Ape Improvement Proposal for October 12 to 18 suggests substantial on-chain activity, explaining the altcoin’s latest price uptick.

Some proposals highlight Apecoin’s Ad marketplace ADSHARE, which will allow creators to monetize their activities. Also, it may introduce the APE Papercraft, a printable model with the coin’s logo covering physical and digital editions.

Other plans include the launch of Yoga sessions and listing Apecoin on COINHERO. These developments might boost the APE network and attract investors to buy the tokens, translating to solid price recoveries. A move past the resistance at $1.11 seems likely in the upcoming days.

Memeinator (MMTR): A memecoin focusing on utility and investor benefits

Memeinator is a new meme token that plans to dominate the cryptocurrency sector by destroying useless themed coins as it eyes $1 billion in market capitalization. The project looks determined to rule the Web3 marketplace, confirming investor faith with over $770K raised in presale.

Memeinator uses state-of-art marketing techniques and innovative strategies to reach global players. The asset is currently in presale, trading at $0.0118 during this writing. Meanwhile, the MMTR price will surge to $0.049 from $0.01 before the coin launches in exchanges.

Should you invest in Memeinator?

Memeinator’s ICO will see MMTR surging 390% as investors grab their share. That means early players may enjoy impressive returns before the project’s launch. The meme coin boasts deflationary tokenomics and various use cases within the platform.

Most meme assets struggle with utility. Thus, Memeinator might enjoy stable demand within the marketplace. Also, the fixed coin supply might provide upside pressure on MMTR’s price as more individuals join the network.

Memeinator seems to have all it takes to attain its $1 billion market capitalization objective and ensure sustained growth for the crypto.

You can find more Memeintor information on their website.