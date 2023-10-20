Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is down 3.0% on Friday even though it reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter.

AMEX says credit metrics are holding up well

The financial services firm reported provisions for credit losses of $1.2 billion versus $778 million a year ago suggesting higher net write-offs.

Still, American Express said credit metrics of its customers were holding up well. Delinquency rates, as per its press release, remain below levels seen before the pandemic. According to CEO Stephen Squeri:

We believe we’re well positioned as we seek to achieve our long-term growth plan aspirations in 2024 and beyond in a steady-state macro environment.

Nonetheless, Citi analyst Keith Horowitz maintained his “sell” rating on AXP today and lowered the price target to $143 – roughly where the stock is already trading at writing.

American Express Q3 financial highlights

Earned $2.45 billion versus the year-ago $1.88 billion

Per-share earnings also went up from $2.47 to $3.30

Revenue climbed 13% year-on-year to $15.38 billion

Consensus was $2.95 a share on $15.36 billion revenue

Cardholder spending jumped 7.0% year-over-year in Q3

American Express said travel and leisure/entertainment continued to be the centre of spending in its recently concluded quarter. On CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”, Nathan Sheets – the Global Chief Economist of Citi said:

The U.S. consumer has been exceptionally strong. It’s really hard, at this stage, to see much evidence of a meaningful slowing in the consumer.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Census Bureau said retail sales were up a more than expected 0.7% in September.

“Millennial and Gen Z consumers continue to be the fastest-growing portion of our cardmember base," American Express CEO Steve Squeri told analysts on a conference call.



