Nuant taps into MSCI toolkit to boost digital assets platform

Nuant, a digital assets data analytics and portfolio intelligence platform,has teamed up with MSCI Inc., a company that provides investment decision support tools for institutions, to boost access to its institutional-focused crypto asset portfolio management solution.

The collaboration will see Nuant leverage MSCI’s datonomy, a data service developed by Goldman Sachs and Coin Metrics, to offer an in-depth digital assets classification system to institutions. Investors, developers, researchers and service providers can tap into the toolkit’s metrics to analyse trends, monitor markets and portfolio risks and returns, among other tasks, across the digital assets space.

Rachid Ajaja, the CEO & founder of Nuant commented:

“Our strategic collaboration with MSCI is a testament to Nuant’s commitment to delivering premier solutions. The incorporation of datonomy ensures our clientele receives a nuanced and structured perspective on the digital asset sectors.”

Aligning traditional finance with digital assets

Nuant noted in a press release shared with Invezz that this partnership benefits users in several ways. Other than helping institutions have access to clear metrics for digital assets, the tools available after this integration can help streamline investors’ investment decisions and risk management practices. This cooperation also seeks to provide a solution that aligns traditional finance with digital assets, creating an environment that supports further institutional participation.

According to Stephane Mattatia, Global Head of Derivatives Licensing and Thematic Indexes at MSCI, adding the MSCI toolkit to Nuant does not just add transparency, but also brings key datasets that will prove crucial to institutional investors’ investment decisions.

He noted:

“Global investors are looking for greater transparency and insight into digital assets markets and for ways to meet their high standards for professionalism, scale, risk management, and security. By making the MSCI toolkit available to users of Nuant’s Portfolio Management System, we aim to help provide key datasets to support informed critical investment decisions.”

Nuant was founded in March 2021 and has since grown to encompass proprietary solutions such as data query engine and on-chain data insights service. The partnership with MSCI Inc., comes amid the Swiss-based platform’s latest expansion efforts that include integration with Nexera Exchange, a decentralised exchange by AllianceBlock on Arbitrum.

As announced in September, support boosted Nexera’s on-chain limit order book on Arbitrum, which Nuant had integrated in August this year. This provides for real-time data retrieval for users, addressing latency issues across DEX platforms.