Memeinator (MMTR) price outlook as Aptos, Apecoin brace for over $175M token unlock

Token unlocks generally catalyze bearishness in the cryptocurrency market as they increase asset supply, leading to magnified selling pressure across trading platforms. Aptos and Apecoin token unlock will occur on November 12 and 17, respectively. Let’s check what enthusiasts can anticipate and the Memeinator’s stance.

Aptos to unlock coins worth $157 million

Aptos ecosystem will see 24.8 million tokens added to the circulating supply starting November 12. The project will distribute the assets (worth $157.92 million) to core contributors, investors, the foundation, and the APT community.

The unlocked coins will likely enter crypto exchanges, leading to increased selling momentum, consequently lowering the crypto’s price.

📊 #Aptos will start their token unlock in a few days. For the next 6 months, 24.8M $APT tokens will be unlocked every month. That's $157M flooding the market every month. pic.twitter.com/PVLqYh6Zof — ToreroRomero (@Torero_Romero) October 27, 2023

Over $20 million in Apecoin to enter circulation

Apecoin tokens worth $20.12 million, around 4.23% over its overall supply, line up for the November 17 unlock. The event will likely magnify bearishness for the token. The altcoin reacted negatively to previous unlocks as it witnessed near-term volatility.

The 15.6 million APE coins will go to founders, Yuga Labs, treasury, and launch contributors.

APE traded at $1.316 at press time, following a 7% uptick within the previous week. Considering past reactions, the upcoming unlock event might erase the token’s weekly gains. Analyst @PiedadYieger trusts things could go south for Apecoin.

Will ApeCoin’s looming token unlock make things worse for APE



This unlock, scheduled to release $16.74 million worth of APE, equates to roughly 4.2% of the total supply. As with many token unlocks, there are both potential advantages and disadvantages to address.



A token unlock… pic.twitter.com/Cj3efIS0zT — 幸子 (@PiedadYerger) October 17, 2023

Copy link to section

Copy link to section

