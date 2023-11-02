Memecoin (MEME) price prediction as Binance announces listing and trading

Binance, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, is making headlines once again with its latest announcement regarding Memecoin (MEME).

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Following the successful launch of Memecoin on Binance Launchpool, the exchange is now set to list MEME for trading. The news has sparked curiosity among crypto enthusiasts, leading to speculations about the price trajectory of MEME.

Binance to list MEME trading pairs

Copy link to section

Binance’s move to list Memecoin (MEME) is expected to inject fresh momentum into the meme coin’s market. The exchange will offer MEME trading against several popular pairs, including MEME/BNB, MEME/BTC, MEME/USDT, MEME/FDUSD, MEME/TUSD, and MEME/TRY.

Trading for these pairs is scheduled to commence on November 3, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC) after which traders can visit Binance to trade any of the listed MEME pair.

This listing brings Memecoin (MEME) closer to the wider cryptocurrency community, offering traders more options to access and trade the coin. The diverse trading pairs enable users to choose their preferred trading options, whether it’s in Bitcoin, Binance Coin, or stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

How far will Memecoin (MEME) price rise after listing?

Copy link to section

As crypto traders anticipate MEME trading on Binance, there are questions about Memecoin (MEME) price prediction after it gets listed on the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.

While traders and investors consider MEME’s potential price movement, it is important to have an overview of Memecoin’s journey which began with a presale where the MEME token was going for $0.001 per token.

While there could be various opinions about the future of MEME’s price, there’s a consensus that MEME’s price is poised for an upward trajectory.

Some predictions suggest that MEME could rise toward the $0.01 mark, marking a tenfold increase from its presale price. However, it’s essential to remember that meme coins, in particular, are known for their volatility, and price predictions should be approached with caution.

Memecoin vs. Memeinator: the battle of meme coins

Copy link to section

While Memecoin (MEME) is making headwinds with its impending listing, the meme coin is not alone in this space. Another notable meme coin, Memeinator (MMTR), is also making waves with its MMTR presale which is in the fifth stage.

Both projects have unique features and goals, which may set them apart in the crowded meme coin space.

Memecoin backed by a strong team with a clear roadmap and vision, aims to dominate the meme coin realm with innovative marketing and product launches. The coin has generated significant interest, not only due to its meme-inspired branding but also because of its utility and the Memeland ecosystem it supports.

On the other hand, Memeinator (MMTR) is also positioning itself as a dominant meme coin with AI technology, viral marketing, and a mission to hit a $1 billion market cap. Currently, the price of MMTR is $0.0125 and it is expected to rise to $0.0133 in the sixth stage of the presale.

Both projects (memecoin and memeinator) have their strengths and unique value propositions, and the competition between them adds an intriguing dimension to the meme coin landscape.