Crypto whales top bull market picks – Dogecoin, Ethereum and Everlodge

Out of thousands of altcoins currently available, crypto whales have been eyeing Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and Everlodge (ELDG) as their latest additions. These cryptos have recently seen exponential growth, and analysts are bullish on their future price momentum.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Today, we will go over their recent on-chart data to see just how far they might climb in value.

Dogecoin (DOGE) projected to reach $0.098

Copy link to section

Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently seen a bullish level of performance, and analysts project significant gains for the crypto moving forward.

The Dogecoin price saw an upswing of 15.1% during the past two weeks. In fact, in the last seven days alone, the value of the Dogecoin crypto moved between $0.063886 on the low end and $0.074175 on the high end. The market cap for the crypto is at $9,769,401,748, placing it as the 10th largest.

According to the Dogecoin price prediction, it can surge to $0.098, and it has received major attention from investors and traders as a result.

Ethereum (ETH) can climb as high as $2,335

Copy link to section

Ethereum (ETH) is also heading in an upward direction. In the past two weeks, Ethereum is up 14%. During the past 24 hours, the Ethereum trading volume increased by 92.93%. Now, the crypto has a circulating supply of 120,269,588 ETH.

In the past week alone, ETH saw a price upswing from $1,688.84 to $1,845.02. According to the current Ethereum price prediction, it can reach $2,335.71 by the end of 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG) could spike 70x at launch

Copy link to section

Dogecoin and Ethereum were not the only two selections made by whales, as Everlodge (ELDG) also picked up significant attention.

The timeshare industry costs, on average, about $22,000, and as a result, it has been out of reach for many people. Everlodge is an upcoming real estate marketplace that features timeshare elements and will make them available for as little as $100.

The platform will operate through the process of minting properties as NFTs, after which they will get split into smaller pieces through fractionalization.

This way, anyone will be able to afford and co-own a property that can provide them with rental earning opportunities. They can receive passive income as a result, and the value of the NFT will increase alongside the property appreciation rate. All of the important details, like the titles and deeds, are stored in the smart contract’s metadata.

During Stage 6, ELDG is trading at $0.023. Whales have gained significant attention for the project, as analysts project an 80x climb at launch.

For more information about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale you can visit their website or join their community here.