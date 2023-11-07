Uber Q3 results miss analysts’ expectations: UBER stock price stumbles

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) faced a setback as it reported its third-quarter results, which failed to meet analysts’ expectations, causing a stumble in the UBER stock price.

At press time, NYSE: UBER was trading at 0.82% after dropping 0.77% in Pre-market trading hours on Tuesday.

Uber’s Q3 performance

In the third quarter, Uber reported a net income of $221 million, translating into earnings of 10 cents per share. While this marks a significant improvement from a net loss of $1.2 billion in the same period the previous year, it fell short of analysts’ predictions.

Analysts had projected earnings of 13 cents per share.

Uber’s revenue for the quarter was $9.29 billion, showing an 11% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. However, it missed Street forecasts, as analysts had expected revenue to reach $9.47 billion.

UBER stock price reaction

Following the release of these Q3 results, Uber’s stock price saw a notable impact. The stock had a previous close at $47.75 and experienced a day range between $47.43 and $48.30.

While it had a 52-week range spanning from $23.90 to $49.49, the stock price remained below its yearly high. With a market capitalization of approximately $98.38 billion, Uber’s stock price performance continues to draw significant attention in the market.

Uber optimistic about future performance

Despite the Q3 results missing expectations, Uber remains optimistic about its future performance. The company reported strong growth in gross bookings, which exceeded its guidance from the second quarter.

Gross bookings for the quarter totalled $35.3 billion, reflecting a 21% increase year over year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed confidence in Uber’s ability to drive profitable growth, emphasizing that the platform is benefiting from consumers shifting their spending from retail to services.