Disney (DIS) stock slides ahead of fourth-quarter earnings report

Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock is under the spotlight as investors brace for the entertainment giant’s fourth-quarter earnings report.

DIS stock, which closed at $84.59 in the previous session, experienced a slight dip of 0.43%, trading at $84.23 as of November 8, 2023, 12:42:45 UTC-5.

Disney (DIS) stock turbulent journey

Disney’s stock has been on a turbulent journey, navigating a challenging landscape since March 2021.

Though the stock had brief periods of upward movement earlier in the year, the overall trend remained on a downward trajectory, hitting a low of $79 in October. The year range for Disney’s stock reveals the full extent of its fluctuations, with a low of $78.73 and a high of $118.18.

Today’s DIS price movement reflects a nearly 10% drop since the beginning of the year, with the day’s range oscillating between $83.95 and $84.92.

This variability underscores the challenges the company has faced in the dynamic entertainment industry.

Disney’s fourth-quarter earnings report

Disney shareholders and analysts are closely awaiting the fourth-quarter earnings report, which is expected to shed light on the company’s financial performance and strategic outlook.

Analysts’ estimates suggest that the company may report earnings per share (EPS) of around 70 cents, with revenue expected to reach $21.33 billion.

While there is some apprehension regarding Disney’s performance in its broadcasting business, including issues with certain television networks, there are more optimistic estimates for the near future.

Projections indicate that Disney’s EPS could increase to approximately $1 by the end of the year, with revenue expectations for the current quarter set at $24.2 billion, reflecting a 10% increase.

The company’s robust performance in international theme parks is cited as a contributing factor to these improved revenue expectations.

In the highly competitive digital realm, the focus will remain on Disney’s ability to address subscriber losses following recent price increases and navigate the challenges of the industry. The company’s stock performance, post-earnings report statements and investor sentiment will influence its direction, making it a key player to watch in the world of entertainment stocks.