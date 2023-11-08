Shiba Memu, ORDI price outlook 51 days to close of SHMU presale

Two token Ordinals (ORDI) and Shiba Memu (SHMU) have been trending in the recent past. Although the two are trending for different reasons, they have captured the attention of investors in one way or another.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

While Shiba Memu boasts unique marketing capabilities powered by AI technology and its presale is closing in the next 51 days, Ordinals takes a revolutionary approach by allowing inscriptions within the Bitcoin blockchain.

What is Ordinals (ORDI)?

Copy link to section

Ordinals (ORDI) is an innovative platform designed to inscribe digital content on individual Satoshis within the Bitcoin blockchain. Each Satoshi, the smallest unit of Bitcoin, can be associated with digital content such as text, images, audio, and video. This content becomes a permanent and immutable part of the Bitcoin blockchain, ensuring data integrity and authenticity.

The uniqueness of Ordinals lies in its ability to enable the peer-to-peer transfer of inscribed content on Satoshis, allowing creators to publish, share, and exchange their intellectual property without the fear of losing ownership or copyright. In addition to inscriptions, ORDI tokens can also be bound to security tokens, accounts, or stablecoins, expanding their utility within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Why is the Oirdinals Token trending?

Copy link to section

In recent times, Ordinals has experienced significant price movements. The price of ORDI surged following its listing on Binance, one of the largest and most reputable cryptocurrency exchanges.

The listing provided Ordinals with increased liquidity, attracting traders and investors looking to take advantage of the price surge.

It’s worth noting that Binance designated ORDI as a “Seed” project, indicating its experimental nature with higher risk and volatility. While Binance advised users to exercise caution when trading ORDI, the token saw immediate and intense interest, with trading volumes exceeding $153 million in the first 24 hours after the listing.

ORDI price prediction

Copy link to section

The future price prediction of ORDI remains uncertain, given its experimental nature and limited track record.

The price of ORDI has experienced notable fluctuations in recent months, demonstrating the volatility inherent in the cryptocurrency market. Despite initial ups and downs, the token’s value has shown resilience, hinting at the potential trust investors are placing in its long-term prospects. Market indicators suggest a positive trajectory for ORDI, with some analysts predicting a possible upward movement capitalizing on the recent listing on Binance.

Going by the recent price movements and the hype around the Binance listing, analysts predict the price of ORDI will reach $15 by the end of November 2023.

Shiba Memu presale countdown

Copy link to section

Meanwhile, as ORDI gains momentum, Shiba Memu (SHMU) has garnered attention for its unique AI-driven marketing capabilities. The new cryptocurrency meme project, known for its ambitious marketing strategies, is gearing up to close its presale in the next 51 days. Shiba Memu’s innovative use of AI technology to power its marketing initiatives has appealed to investors seeking new and advanced approaches to cryptocurrency marketing.

The Shiba Memu presale is synonymous with price increments every few hours, prompting potential investors to take note of the ongoing opportunities. At press time, a single SHMU token was selling at 0.039475 USDT with a price increment to 0.039700 USDT in the next 8 hours.

With the presale closing in the near future, the remaining days are crucial for those looking to participate in the early stages of this groundbreaking project.