Coinbase CEO says blockchain and crypto are redefining payments; BorroeFinance and ChainLink trend positively in crypto markets

A few web3 CEOs have seen the future of the internet, and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is one of such people. For context, Brian believes the blockchain revolution of the 2020s will be like the internet revolution in the 1990s.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Meanwhile, crypto investors are focused on ROI, leading them to buy tokens like Chainlink (LINK) and BorroeFinance (ROE). Let’s see what experts are saying about Brian’s plans and these two tokens.

Coinbase: Driving crypto and blockchain innovation

Copy link to section

Recently, Brian Armstrong (co-founder and CEO of Coinbase) spoke on the emergence of blockchain and crypto technologies and how they will transform the world from TradFi to DeFi.

Brian believes these new technologies will redefine payments, communication, business, and social interaction.

Furthermore, Brian compared the effect of crypto and blockchain on today’s world to the impact of the internet in the 90s and early 2000s. As expected, Coinbase is actively preparing to be among the best DeFi organizations in the coming years.

With this vision in mind, the exchange launched a Layer 2 solution called Base and obtained regulatory approval to offer derivatives products to their customers.

BorroeFinance performs well in second presale stage

Copy link to section

BorroeFinance (ROE) is the world’s first web3 blockchain invoice discounting NFT marketplace.

As a decentralized fundraising platform, BorroeFinance (ROE) allows content creators and revenue-earning DeFi companies to generate instant cash by selling their future digital income at discounted prices.

BorroeFinance has attracted a lot of investors, and the platform has raised $1.45 million so far. Currently, BorroeFinance (ROE) has completed 85% of its second presale stage, and the token is selling for $0.015.

When this stage ends, ROE will gain 16.7% and trade at $0.0175 at the third presale stage. According to analysts, BorroeFinance (ROE) is one of the best crypto investments in Q4 2023, and the token will likely sell for $0.1800 by July 2024, thanks to high investor interest.

LINK surges amid new partnerships

Copy link to section

Recently, Chainlink (LINK) partnered with Vodafone DAB to revolutionize the global trade system through blockchain. According to current information, this partnership will focus on optimizing data transfer for sea-bound cargo and eliminate the hurdles presented by complicated shipping systems.

If Chainlink can tap into the $40 trillion global sea trade, that will result in another significant win for the blockchain community. Due to this positive ecosystem development, Chainlink (LINK) gained 58.64% in Q4 2023. On October 20, LINK traded at $7.57 and by November 5, the altcoin’s price had risen to $12.26.

According to data from Coinmarketcap, the cryptocurrency remains bullish despite these gains. Analysts see the Vodafone partnership as one development likely to propel Chainlink (LINK) to $15 over the next few weeks.

Learn more about ROE by visitig BorroeFinance presale or joining Roe Telegram group | you can also follow BorroeFinance on Twitter.