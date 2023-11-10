Crypto price predictions: Storj, Hifi Finance, EOS, Alchemy Pay (ACH)

Cryptocurrencies were the best-performing assets in the financial market this week. Ethereum surged above $2,000 for the first time since April last year. Similarly, Bitcoin price surged to $37,000 while the combined market cap of all cryptocurrencies soared to over $1.4 trillion.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

There were several breakout stars during the week. Bonk, the Solana meme coin that boomed in January surged by more than 200%. Other top performers were Ethereum Classic, DeXe, and ORDI. This article will look at other cryptocurrencies that surged like Storj, Alchemy Pay, Hifi Finance, and EOS.

Storj price outlook

Copy link to section

Storj is a big blockchain platform that aims to solve the biggest challenges experienced by both companies and individuals. Its niche is in the decentralized storage solutions, where it allows entities to store documents, files, and other data in the platform.

Storj differs from popular platforms like DropBox and Box in that it uses decentralized storage infrastructure. The Storj token has gone parabolic, helped by the strong crypto rally. On the daily chart, we see that it surged to a high of $0.950, the highest level since June 2022.

The coin has crossed several important resistance points during this surge. It jumped above the key resistance point at $0.5430, the highest point in October and $0.5821 (July 5th high).

Storj price has jumped above all moving averages and is nearing the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level. Therefore, the outlook for STORJ is still bullish, with the next target to watch being at $1.0. The stop-loss of this trade will be at $0.70.

Hifi Finance price prediction

Copy link to section

Hifi Finance is a small but fast-growing player in the blockchain industry. It provides fixed-rate borrowing against digital assets on the Ethereum network. Like other cryptocurrencies, Hifi has been in a tight range during the recent crypto winter.

This consolidation ended this week as the token surged to a high of $1.20, the highest point since September 17th. At its peak, it was up by over 154% from the lowest level in October. This makes it one of the worst-performing tokens in the world.

Hifi has jumped above the important resistance point at $0.9336 and the 50-day moving average. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has jumped to the overbought level while the Average Directional Index (ADX) is pointing upward.

Therefore, I suspect that the token will resume the downtrend soon as sellers target the key support at $0.9336.

EOS price forecast

Copy link to section

EOS chart by TradingView

EOS crypto price had a strong performance this week. It rose after it emerged that a former head of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) who now leads Bullish Exchange was considering making a bid for FTX. Bullish is a little-known crypto exchange that was formed by Block.one, the creator of EOS.

The daily chart shows that the EOS token price bottomed at $0.518, where it formed a double-bottom pattern. In most cases, this pattern is one of the most bullish ones in the market. Now, the coin has moved above the key resistance point at $0.6462, the double-bottom’s neckline.

EOS token has now moved above the 50-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a bullish divergence pattern. Therefore, the outlook for the coin is still bullish, with the next important point to watch being at $0.8341, the highest point on July 14th. This price is about 21% above the current price.

Alchemy Pay price forecast

Copy link to section

ACH chart by TradingView

Alchemy Pay (ACH) price also moved into a bull market this week. This performance happened after Binance embraced its technology when it launched Cardrypto, a payment platform.

Go grab your first crypto card powered by #AlchemyPay at just $0.01 and start spending your crypto like cash!

👇See the instructions below$ACH https://t.co/GG4y9zjb4f — Alchemy Pay|$ACH: Fiat-Crypto Payment Gateway (@AlchemyPay) November 10, 2023

The ACH token has been in a strong uptrend recently. It jumped from a low of $0.0127 in October to a high of $0.025. It now sits at the highest point since June 9th of this year. It has soared above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has jumped above the overbought level. Therefore, the outlook for the token is bullish, with the next level to watch being at $0.03, which is about 30% from the current level.