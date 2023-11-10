Diageo (DGE) stock plummets following trading statement

Diageo PLC (LON: DGE), a prominent British multinational alcoholic beverage company, witnessed a sharp decline in its stock price today, dropping by 15.04% or 483.50 points.

As of 13:14:49 UTC, the stock is trading at GBX 2,761.50. This significant downturn follows the issuance of a trading statement by Diageo this Friday morning.

Impact of Diageo’s trading statement

The British multinational alcoholic beverages company disclosed that while momentum persists in four out of five regions, Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) face a challenging outlook, accounting for nearly 11% of Diageo’s net sales value.

The company anticipates a more than 20% year-over-year decline in organic net sales for this region in the first half of fiscal 24.

According to Diageo, the LAC region is grappling with macroeconomic pressures, resulting in diminished consumption and consumer downtrading. The slowdown in category growth has impeded progress in reducing channel inventory to levels suitable for the current economic environment.

However, despite these challenges, Diageo emphasizes that it continues to gain market share in most markets within its participating categories.

Analyst insight and Diageo stock metrics

Reacting to Diageo’s trading statement, Wall Street saw a premarket freefall of Diageo’s shares by 14.55% to $136.57, marking a fresh 52-week low for the stock.

Analyst Vivien Azer from Cowen, while acknowledging the company’s mention of productivity initiatives, highlighted the absence of specific timing for the anticipated operating leverage. Cowen maintained a Market Perform rating for Diageo, reflecting a cautious stance on the company’s immediate prospects.

Diageo’s stock metrics reveal a previous close of GBX 3,245.00, with a day range of GBX 2,719.00 – GBX 2,998.50. The year range extends from GBX 2,719.00 to GBX 3,881.50. The company boasts a market capitalization of £61.86 billion GBP and an average volume of 3.29 million shares. The P/E ratio stands at 16.78, indicating the stock’s valuation relative to its earnings, and the dividend yield is reported at 2.90%.

Investors are closely monitoring the company’s strategies for recovery and its ability to leverage productivity initiatives in the face of current headwinds in the Latin America and Caribbean markets.