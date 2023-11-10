Shiba Inu launches 1,000 NFT giveaway, Analysts post-Bitcoin halving prediction, Emerging new coin posts gains

Shiba Inu has launched Shib Magazine to keep its community updated on events and developments within the ecosystem. It has also launched an NFT giveaway for new subscribers. Meanwhile, analysts have predicted bullish gains for Bitcoin and Everlodge.

Shiba Inu unveils SHIB magazine with 1,000 NFT giveaway

The Shiba Inu team has announced the launch of “The Shib Magazine.” This magazine will be published weekly. It is aimed at keeping the Shiba Inu community up to date with all the latest news about SHIB and Shibarium. As a token of appreciation, Shiba Inu has launched a special giveaway to the first 1,000 subscribers of the magazine.

According to the announcement, these lucky subscribers will receive a unique NFT featuring the magazine’s cover. The Shiba Inu coin has also continued its upward price movements in November. According to Shiba Inu CoinMarketCap data, the price of SHIB has increased to $0.00000838.

This represents a 5.8% and 15.8% increase on the weekly and monthly Shiba Inu price chart. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s technical indicators are bullish, a sign that the Shiba Inu token could see more gains soon.

Bitcoin (BTC) price forecast for halving event

Bitcoin (BTC) has traded below $35,500 for about two weeks after its latest price rally. The potential of a possible spot Bitcoin ETF had sparked a rally in the market pushing Bitcoin’s price to the $35,000 price level. In addition, crypto investors are also hyped about the Bitcoin halving scheduled for April 2024.

Looking at Bitcoin technical indicators, Bitcoin price is traded above the 50 and 200-day EMAs. Also, its RSI is in the overbought region at 76.63, a sign that bulls are in control. Therefore, Bitcoin price prediction is currently bullish.

According to the prediction from Forbes Advisor, BTC will reach a new all-time high after the Bitcoin halving. A range of $100,000 per BTC was forecasted. Alliance Bernstein has agreed with this, predicting that the price of Bitcoin will reach $150,000 by 2025.

Everlodge (ELDG), your key to the $280T real estate market

While Shiba Inu and Bitcoin have caught people’s attention, it is important to note that their potential for long-term growth may not match that of Everlodge (ELDG). This new property marketplace is doing something unique by using property-backed NFTs to allow shared ownership.

Specifically, Everlodge plans to turn vacation homes, villas, and hotels into NFTs. This would allow people with lower incomes to enter the $280 trillion real estate market. Individuals can invest in real estate with just $100. Everlodge offers a complete ecosystem including a marketplace, launchpad, rewards club, and lending platform.

Additionally, you can even use your property NFTs to get short to medium-term loans. The Rewards Club will give members complimentary stays in different properties and hotels within the ecosystem. However, this depends on the member’s tier, and they can even sell their free nights on Everlodge’s marketplace for extra cash.

Also, InterFi Network and BlockAudit have audited and approved the platform’s smart contract. This means users don’t need to worry about losing their investments or assets. Currently, you can buy the Everlodge token for just $0.023 each. Interestingly, analysts have predicted a 3,000% price increase in the weeks ahead.

