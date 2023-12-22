Crypto price predictions: Cryptex Finance (CTX), DigiByte, Oasis Network

The crypto bonanza continued this week, leading many investors to generate strong returns. Most of the top gainers were well-known players, especially those in the Solana ecosystem. Solana itself surged and became the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency in the world.

Beneath the surface, several other cryptocurrencies have done well as the crypto rally gains steam. Here are some of the top cryptocurrencies to watch during the weekend, including Cryptex Finance (CTX), DigiByte (DGB), and Oasis Network (ROSE).

Oasis Network | ROSE

Oasis Network price has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies this year. ROSE, the network’s token surged to a high of $0.1161, its highest point since August last year. It has jumped by more than 208% from its lowest level this year.

Oasis Network has jumped because of the crypto bonanza and the recent ecosystem news. The biggest news in the ecosystem was the Mainnet Eden upgrade, which made Oasis Core 23.0.x functional.

Eden introduced several important functionalities in the ecosystem. For example, delegators in the ecosystem can vote in on-chain governance proposals, parallel runtimes, parameter voting, and immediate syncronization.

ROSE token has moved above the key resistance level at $0.086, its highest point on February 15th. It also jumped slightly above the key resistance point at $0.1161, its highest swing in August last year.

ROSE has also jumped above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic Oscillator moved to the overbought point. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the Oasis Network price will continue rising as buyers target the key resistance point at $0.15.

Cryptex Finance | CTX

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a small-cap cryptocurrency that is highly popular among day traders. It has a market cap of more than $11 million. CTX token has also taken part in the recent crypto bull run as it rose from the year-to-date low of $0.69 to a high of $3.15.

At its peak, Cryptex Finance price was up by more than 385% from its lowest point this year. It remains above the 50-day and 25-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). The coin’s oscillators have moved downwards, with the Relative Strength Index drifting to the neutral point of 50. Also, the stochastic oscillator has moved below the neutral point.

However, the coin has formed a double-top pattern at $3.12 whose neckline was at $1.54. Therefore, the outlook for the coin is bearish, as sellers target the neckline at $1.54.

DigiByte price forecast

DigiByte (DGB) token price was one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies recently. It has risen by more than 56% from its lowest point this year and is now hovering at the highest point since July 6th. The token has risen above the 50-day and 25-day EMA while the Relative Strength Index has pointed upwards.

DigiByte price has jumped above the important resistance point at $0.0088, its highest swing on November 13th and July 13th. Therefore, the outlook for the DGB token price is bullish, with the next level to watch being at $0.108, which is about 20% above the current level. It was the highest swing on April 19th.

DGB chart by TradingView