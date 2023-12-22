Tellor (TRB) crypto faces market manipulation allegations amid dramatic price growth

Digital coin Tellor (TRB) saw bullish actions over the past day, climbing to press time levels of $170.81. The token capitalized on broad-market optimism to soar. The coin gained more than 35% in the past week.

TRB 7D Chart on Coinmarketcap

Market manipulation behind TRB’s rise

However, a YouTube crypto analyst (behind the Cilinix channel) commented on TRB’s price actions, stating that the massive jump to $140 from $10 signals market manipulation.

“So many people have lost money in TRB. It’s ridiculous. It is one of the most manipulated cryptos out there… there’s an enormous rally from $10 to $140, and right now, it is very bullish again as it spikes and drops. I think that’s enough proof.”

The analyst added that technical signals imply TRB will extend its upward trend. Historical performance suggests a move past the resistance zone at $185 could welcome upswings to $215.

TRB is the native crypto of the decentralized oracle platform Tellor, which offers blockchain networks real-world data. Validators add data on Tellar and receive TRB tokens as rewards.

While TRB will likely extend its uptrends (in the near term), the YouTuber warns enthusiasts to remain cautious when trading the alt, citing market manipulation. He believes transactions by Tellor’s large-scale investors might reverse the asset’s growth.

