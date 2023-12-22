Top crypto performers of 2023: Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Helium (HNT)

The cryptocurrency market recorded a significant performance in 2023, and altcoins such as Solana, Avalanche, and Helium stole the show as they brought unique tales to the digital assets world.

Folks, 2024 is going to be a crazy year for crypto on action alone. There’s no way of telling what’s going to make it and what’s not, but here’s what we know: Solana lead the way in 2023 in terms of token price gains. Solana is THE leader in digital asset gains over a year’s time… pic.twitter.com/ioZFA59Qpv — Digital Asset News (@NewsAsset) December 22, 2023

Solana’s remarkable revival

Copy link to section

Solana joined the top performers of 2023 with its remarkable 700% uptick since October, which has seen the asset attracting investor attention and various integrations. The project recovered from last year’s downtimes and displayed resilience amidst several challenges, including stiffer regulatory scrutiny.

Solana outperformed amidst FTX-related woes, and its venture into the meme token space showcases the project’s dedication to ensuring a robust network. SOL changed hands at $98.44 at press time, up over 17% within the past day. The alt will likely surpass $100 by 2023 end.

Institutional endorsement keeping Avalanche afloat

Copy link to section

Avalanche joined the 2023 bullish party in the crypto sector, surging 300% YTD. The remarkable price uptick saw the token joining the top 10 crypto list by value in early December.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Meanwhile, strategic collaborations with notable institutions contributed to AVAX’s price increases. Partnerships with Amazon Web Services and partaking in Apollo Global and JPMorgan’s blockchain campaigns established Avalanche as the platform for institutional undertakings.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

JPMorgan and Apollo Global Collaborate with Avalanche and Others for Tokenization Project — Blockcast AI (@blockcastai) November 15, 2023

AVAX’s price rally underscored the positive impact of institutions in the digital assets industry. The alt traded at $46.08 at this publication, following a 2.53% 24-hour uptick.

Helium’s growth

Copy link to section

HNT dominated crypto charts in December, pushing its 2023 gains up by 500%. Migrating to the Solana blockchain in April and Helium’s strategic venture into the mobile market catalyzed the project’s success.

🎉 1️⃣ 6️⃣



We are 16 days away from migrating to @solana.



This is going to be a game-changer! Get ready for faster transactions and low fees.



On Solana you can check the status of the chain through https://t.co/XsGK8pNdl8 or with @solscanofficial.



How are you using Solana? — Helium🎈 (@helium) April 2, 2023

Venturing into the Internet of Things and mobile markets and launching MOBILE coins for users to earn rewards and pay bills fueled Helium’s growth. Further, the current popularity behind the Solana Saga phone and the BONK trend helps keep HNT afloat.

The altcoins will likely remain elevated into the upcoming sessions, and bullish predictions for 2024 make them worth investor attention.