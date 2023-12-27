Cipher Mining stock price soars as hopes of January Effect rise

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) stock price continued surging on Wednesday as demand for Bitcoin miners rose. The shares surged to a high of $5.60, its highest point since December 2021. They have risen by more than 1,365% from their lowest point in 2023, pushing its market cap to over $1.2 billion.

Cipher Mining is one of the biggest Bitcoin mining companies in the world. It mines hundreds of Bitcoins every year from its operations in Odessa, Texas. The most recent results showed that the company’s revenue rose to over $30 million leading to a net loss of over $17 million.

The company has been in a strong uptrend this year, helped by the strong Bitcoin performance. BTC, the biggest cryptocurrency in the world, has surged by more than 150% this year.

Bitcoin mining companies thrive in a period of high Bitcoin prices for two reasons. First, they tend to be more profitable in this period since they make money selling BTC to exchanges and other companies. In Cipher’s case, the company spent an average of $8,379 to mine a single coin. At the current price, it means that Cipher is making over $32,000 per BTC.

Second, higher Bitcoin prices enhance their balance sheet since most miners hold these coins. The company held Bitcoin worth over $13.7 million in the third quarter. This value has increased since Bitcoin price has jumped from $35k at the end of the quarter to $42,000.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Cipher Mining and other related companies surged on Wednesday after MicroStrategy unveiled another big Bitcoin purchase. The company bought more coins valued at over $615 million, bringing total holdings to over $5.9 billion. This makes it the biggest single holder of bitcoins in the world.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Cipher also rose as Bitcoin held steady above $43,000. Some analysts believe that the coin could surge in the coming weeks as investors embrace the so-called January Effect. This is a situation where financial assets rally in the beginning of the year as investors come back to the office.

A key risk for Bitcoin mining stocks is that the BTC price has formed a double-top pattern, pointing to a potential bearish breakout.