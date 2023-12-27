IOTA’s ShimmerEVM integrates LayerZero for seamless cross-chain communication

In a groundbreaking move, IOTA’s ShimmerEVM is enhancing its cross-chain capabilities through a strategic integration with LayerZero.

This collaboration introduces a new era of cross-chain communication, promising significant advancements in the decentralized application (dApp) and decentralized finance (DeFi) realms. Let’s delve into the details of this innovative integration.

Over 50 blockchains interconnected by LayerZero

Copy link to section

LayerZero serves as a linchpin, interconnecting over 50 blockchains. On the other hand, the Shimmer Bridge, a tool designed for transferring value between different blockchains, connects ShimmerEVM to prominent networks such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Base, Arbitrum, and Optimism.

Therefore the integration of LayerZero into ShimmerEVM marks a crucial development in addressing interoperability challenges within the blockchain space. The collaboration enables seamless communication between different blockchain networks, fostering an environment where users and developers can fully leverage the unique features of each chain.

Big news for cross-chain communication & #DeFi advancements for our ecosystem🔥! @LayerZero_Labs is integrating with #ShimmerEVM. The integration extends our connectivity to major blockchains, steering us closer to a unified cross-chain ecosystem.

🔗https://t.co/b2gQabmvFy pic.twitter.com/UgI3vJVHx6 — Shimmer (@shimmernet) December 27, 2023

Shimmer’s inherently interoperable architecture is further empowered by LayerZero’s messaging infrastructure, establishing a secure and transparent cross-chain messaging system. The Shimmer Bridge, powered by LayerZero and owned by Tangle DAO LLC, provides a user-friendly interface at www.shimmerbridge.org, offering an efficient gateway to connect with the Shimmer ecosystem.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

With this extensive network, LayerZero creates a dynamic environment where applications can transcend the limitations of individual blockchains.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

ShimmerEVM’s role in the IOTA ecosystem

Copy link to section

Shimmer, the staging network for the IOTA ecosystem, provides developers with a unique space to build and test applications. IOTA launched ShimmerEVM, an EVM-compatible network, on the mainnet in September 2023 allowing people to run IOTA Smart Contracts (ISC) from Ethereum and other chains on IOTA.

Developers can leverage ShimmerEVM’s capabilities, exploring features not yet available on the main IOTA network. This phased approach allows for rigorous testing and refinement before applications are transitioned to the main IOTA network.

The integration of LayerZero’s technology into IOTA’s ShimmerEVM marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of cross-chain capabilities.