Avalanche (AVAX) closes 2023 with all-time highs in these metrics

Avalanche (AVAX) saw a remarkable run in 2023, emerging as among the top alts of the year. Recent stats show the crypto attaining record-high figures in network validators and active monthly users. The project had around 1,708 validators as of December 26, marking the highest amount ever seen by the network.

Data from Explorer shows Avalanche had approximately 1,704 validators during this publication. Though a slight dip from the ATH, it’s among the blockchain’s highest figures.

Furthermore, Avalanche saw its 30-day active users hitting ATHs in December 2023. The metric stood above 1.3 million, suggesting robust user participation.

Avalanche’s increasing active users

The crypto maintained an optimistic trend in active users over the past month as the Daily Active Addresses index touched highs never witnessed in about six months.

The number increased to nearly 250K on December 20 before reducing to a press time count of around 144K. Remember, Avalanche recorded the highest DAA for 2023 on June 25, when more than 1 million addresses interacted with the network.

AVAX’s price trend

Daily charts show AVAX maintained positive price actions throughout the past 30 days, with the altcoin’s price increasing significantly by over 110% since December 1.

AVAX 30D Chart on Coinmarketcap

Avalanche maintained its price actions around the $40 range despite notable declines. It changed hands at the $43 region (during this publication), reflecting a slight 2% dip in the previous day.

What next for Avalanche’s price

AVAX remains poised for continued price trends, considering the healthy figures from the network. Record-high monthly users and validators confirm the platform’s increased activity, which could propel Avalanche’s blockchain and price growth.

Moreover, Avalanche recorded optimistic trends in development activity. Santiment data shows this indicator jumped from around 60 to above 100 from July 2023. The upside continued on December 26, hitting levels beyond 211 before dipping to above 120 during this publication.

Considering the optimistic trends from Avalanche metrics, the altcoin seems prepared to join the forecasted 2024 broad-based rally in the crypto market.