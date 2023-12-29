Ripple to unlock 1B XRP tokens on January 1: here’s what you should know

Ripple is set to unlock 1 billion XRP on January 1, 2024, in line with its monthly routine, a move closely watched by crypto enthusiasts.

This unlocking is part of Ripple’s meticulously managed escrow system, impacting both the circulating supply and tokens under Ripple’s control. Examining the specifics of this upcoming release and its implications provides insight into Ripple’s strategy and its potential effects on the XRP market.

The XRP token unlocking dynamics

Ripple will unlock $620 million worth of XRP tokens in three transactions: 100 million, 400 million, and 500 million XRP. Remarkably, this release accounts for 1.84% of the current circulating supply and 2.17% of the remaining 45.87 billion XRP tokens under Ripple’s management.

The finale of three escrows, particularly ‘Ripple (22)’ and ‘Ripple (23),’ adds a layer of complexity to this month’s unlock. With 500 million XRP from ‘Ripple (22)’ and 100 million and 400 million from the latter, these addresses still secure 2 billion XRP tokens for subsequent monthly escrows up to March 1, 2024.

Ripple managing its XRP holdings

Following the December 1 billion XRP unlock, Ripple swiftly relocked 80% of the total into escrows due to finalize between April and May 2027. Despite keeping only 200 million XRP, the company engaged in weekly sell-offs totalling 310 million tokens ($192 million) from its primary address, ‘Ripple 1.’

These transactions, occurring on December 6, 12, 20, and 27, were consistently sent to the address ‘rP4X2…Kxv3,’ signifying a strategic move to manage liquidity and balance the company’s XRP holdings.

Ripple’s Escrow system mechanics

Introduced in 2017, Ripple’s escrow system was designed to bring predictability to XRP releases.

With a capped total supply of 100 billion XRP, the company distributed 20 billion to creators and the core team. The remaining 80 billion XRP were earmarked for controlled release.

The monthly escrow release of 1 billion XRP, scheduled for 55 months, enables Ripple to influence XRP’s economic dynamics and token value over time.