Crypto market outlook: key developments to consider in January week one (2024)
- Crypto markets face crucial developments after the holiday season.
- Enthusiasts should brace for increased volatility as open positions significantly plunge.
- However, experts remain bullish for cryptocurrencies in 2024.
Bitcoin (BTC) hovered at the $42K vicinity during this publication. Meanwhile, the significant dip in open positions suggests an upcoming volatility wave. Market participants have likely sold the potential spot exchange-traded fund approval news.
That has seen the altcoin market slowing down. Meanwhile, what should we expect from the digital assets sector in the upcoming week?
Market-influencing developmentsCopy link to section
The week opens with the New Year Holiday, and Optimism (OP) and DYDX could dominate alt trends as they intend to unlock $1.23M and $100M in tokens, respectively.
The United States will announce the US Manufacturing PMI on 2 January. Analysts expect a lower number of 48.2 from the previous 49.4. Further, Reuters suggest that a notice for the spot BTC ETF might come on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Investors will check how the market reacts to the Fed Minutes, Turkey inflation, US JOLTS, and SUI’s $27.95M unlock on 3 January. Meanwhile, US ADP, unemployment claims, and services PIM will come out on Thursday.
The week will close with Eurozone Inflation data, US hourly earnings, US NFP, and the United States unemployment rate.
Possible ETF notice in the coming week remains vital in setting the tone for the market early in 2024. Also, Wednesday’s Federal minutes could signal a shift from what the regulator did in early 2022. Investors should watch Friday’s US employment data as it will be crucial in determining the potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
A bullish 2024Copy link to section
Meanwhile, experts trust the cryptocurrency market will flourish in the upcoming year. Analyst Michael van de Poppe stated that a spot BTC exchange-traded fund approval would be a vital development for digital coins.
He sees Bitcoin flying swiftly to the $48,000 – $52,000 range before recording range-bound and sideways price movements until it claims new all-time highs in 2024. A Bitcoin run to ATH will mean explosive surges in the altcoin market.
